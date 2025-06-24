World

Greek island of Chios declares emergency as wildfires rage for second day

24 June 2025 - 07:45 By Angeliki Koutantou and Daria Sito-Sucic
Firefighters work to extinguish a wildfire, fanned by strong winds, which led to evacuation messages near the village of Karyes on Chios island on June 22 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Konstantinos Anagnostou

Greece on Monday declared a state of emergency on Chios island, where hundreds of firefighters have been battling wildfires for a second day as winds whipped up the blaze, causing power cuts and the evacuation of residents.

“The situation since yesterday on the island is difficult because we constantly have new fronts and resurgences and the climatic conditions are not favourable,” Yiannis Kefalogiannis, the climate crisis and civil protection minister, said on arrival in Chios.

He confirmed 170 more firefighters will reinforce 11 teams of about 190 firefighters deployed on the island in the northeastern Aegean Sea, who were trying to prevent the conflagration from spreading to homes and areas known for producing mastiha, a natural resin harvested from mastic trees.

At least 30 more vehicles will reinforce 38 vehicles deployed, assisted by 13 helicopters and four water bomber aircraft, Kefalogiannis said.

Wind gusts complicated efforts to extinguish the wildfires, which have razed forest and pasture land as they barrel towards the north, west and south of Chios town, the island's capital, causing power cuts and forcing hundreds of villagers to flee to safety.

Kefalogiannis said the authorities will investigate the causes of the fires which broke out at different parts of the island.

Sitting at Europe's hot southernmost tip, Greece has felt the economic and environmental impact of frequent wildfires in recent years that scientists said have been exacerbated by a fast-changing climate.

The country has spent hundreds of millions to compensate households and farmers for damage related to extreme weather and to update firefighting equipment.

It has hired a record number of firefighters this year, about 18,000, in anticipation of a challenging fire season.

Reuters

