Thailand closes border crossings with Cambodia as dispute deepens

24 June 2025 - 13:09 By Panu Wongcha-um
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said Thailand would also stop cross border supplies of essentials, including electricity, to areas where illicit operations were taking place.
Image: REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Thailand's military has closed border crossings into Cambodia to almost all travellers, including tourists and traders, citing security concerns as tensions between the two southeast Asian neighbours remain escalated over a simmering border dispute.

The deterioration in ties was sparked by brief armed clashes in a border area that left one Cambodian soldier dead late last month. The two governments have since announced measures designed to punish the other, including Cambodia's recent suspension of all Thai fuel and gas imports.

Thailand will restrict all vehicles, tourists and traders from crossing at all land border checkpoints in seven provinces bordering Cambodia, the military said late on Monday, citing security concerns.

There are exemptions for humanitarian reasons, such as for those needing medical attention, students and other urgent matters at the discretion of security units at checkpoints, the military said.

The restrictions “matched the security situation, particularly in addressing the conflict in areas between Thailand and Cambodia that continue to intensify politically, diplomatically and militarily”, it said.

The military said the measures would also assist in a crackdown on illegal scam centres in Cambodia flagged by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Monday.

Paetongtarn said Thailand would stop cross border supplies of essentials, including electricity, to areas where illicit operations were taking place. The prime minister has been under fire for her handling of the border row, particularly after the leaking of a phone call between her and Hun Sen, Cambodia's former leader, that appeared to show her denigrating a senior Thai military commander.

Reuters 

