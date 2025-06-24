Three Democratic legislators from the US House of Representatives introduced a war powers resolution on Monday to check President Donald Trump's use of military force against Iran after US strikes on Tehran's nuclear sites over the weekend.
Trump's Republican Party holds a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate and it is unlikely a resolution restricting Trump's actions could pass the two chambers.
Iran targeted a US base in Qatar on Monday in retaliation. The Israel-Iran war, which began on June 13 when Israel attacked its regional rival, further raised tensions in a region on edge since the start of Israel's war in Gaza in October 2023.
The joint statement issued late on Monday by Democratic US representatives Jim Himes, Gregory Meeks and Adam Smith came hours after Trump claimed on social media Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire.
“President Trump must not be allowed to start a war with Iran, or any country, without Congressional approval,” the legislators said, adding Trump ordered the strikes “without meaningful consultation or Congressional authorisation”.
Some Democratic and Republican legislators had called on Congress to rein in Trump's use of military force in Iran and prevent US involvement in the conflict. Many Democratic legislators said Trump's actions were unconstitutional and it was Congress that has the power to declare war on foreign countries.
US Democrats introduce resolution to check Trump’s use of military against Iran
Image: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Israel says Iran violated ceasefire announced by Trump, orders new strikes
House speaker Mike Johnson said earlier on Monday it was not the time to consider a war powers resolution.
Trump's allies insist he had the authority to take unilateral action against Iran to eliminate what they called a potential nuclear threat posed by Tehran.
The Democratic legislators said Trump's actions appeared broader.
“The president has posted on social media about regime change, undermining any claim this was a narrowly tailored operation to eliminate a nuclear threat,” the Democratic legislators said, referring to a Sunday post in which Trump raised the prospect of overthrowing Iran's government.
“No thoughtful deliberation or careful planning occurred, and serious actions demand serious debate, not presidential impulse,” they said.
Israel is the only country in the Middle East widely believed to have nuclear weapons and said its war against Iran aims to prevent Tehran from developing its own nuclear weapons.
Iran, which has said its nuclear programme is peaceful, is a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty while Israel is not.
Reuters
