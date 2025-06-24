US judge blocks Trump plan to close Harvard's doors to international students

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Harvard said the ruling will allow it to continue hosting international students and scholars while this case moves forward. It added it will continue to defend the rights of the university, its students and scholars.
The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The university has filed two separate lawsuits before Burroughs, an appointee of Democratic former president Barack Obama, seeking to unfreeze about $2.5bn (R44.28bn) in funding and to prevent the administration from blocking the ability of international students to attend the university.
The latter lawsuit was filed after homeland security secretary Kristi Noem on May 22 announced her department was immediately revoking Harvard's student and exchange visitor programme certification, which allows it to enrol foreign students.
Almost 6,800 international students attended Harvard in its most recent academic year, making up about 27% of its student population.
Noem, without providing evidence, accused the university of “fostering violence, anti-Semitism and co-ordinating with the Chinese Communist Party”.
Her action was temporarily blocked by Burroughs almost immediately. While the department of homeland security has since shifted to challenging Harvard's certification through a lengthier administrative process, Burroughs at a May 29 hearing said she planned to issue an injunction to maintain the status quo, which she did officially on Friday.
A week after the hearing, Trump signed his proclamation, which cited concerns about Harvard's acceptance of foreign money including from China and what it said was an inadequate response by the university to his administration's demand for information on foreign students.
His administration has accused Harvard of creating an unsafe environment for Jewish students and allowing anti-Semitism to fester on its campus. Protests over US ally Israel's treatment of Palestinians during its war in Gaza have roiled numerous universities' campuses, including Harvard's.
Rights advocates have noted rising anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in the US due to the war. The Trump administration has so far announced no action over anti-Arab and anti-Muslim hate. Harvard's own anti-Semitism and Islamophobia task forces found widespread fear and bigotry at the university in reports released in late April.
Reuters
US judge blocks Trump plan to close Harvard's doors to international students
Image: REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi/File Photo
A federal judge on Monday blocked President Donald Trump's administration from implementing his plan to bar foreigners from entering the US to study at Harvard University.
US district judge Allison Burroughs in Boston issued an injunction barring Trump's administration from carrying out its latest bid to curtail Harvard's ability to host international students amid an escalating fight pitting the Republican president against the prestigious Ivy League university.
The preliminary injunction extends a temporary order the judge issued on June 5 that prevented the administration from enforcing a proclamation Trump signed a day earlier that cited national security concerns to justify why Harvard could no longer be trusted to host international students.
She ruled after Trump's Friday announcement that his administration could announce a deal with Harvard “over the next week or so” to resolve the White House's campaign against the university, which has waged a legal battle against the administration's various actions against the school.
Trump signed the proclamation after his administration had already frozen billions of dollars in funding to the oldest and wealthiest US university, threatened Harvard's tax-exempt status and launched several investigations into the institution.
The proclamation prohibited foreigners from entering the US to study at Harvard or participate in exchange visitor programmes for an initial six months and directed secretary of state Marco Rubio to consider whether to revoke visas of international students already enrolled at Harvard.
Burroughs said Trump's administration was probably violating Harvard's free speech rights under the US constitution's First Amendment by retaliating against it for refusing to meet its demands to cede control over the university's curriculum and admissions and by targeting it based on what officials viewed as the university's left-leaning orientation.
The judge said “at its root, this case is about core constitutional rights that must be safeguarded: freedom of thought, freedom of expression and freedom of speech, each of which is a pillar of a functioning democracy and an essential hedge against authoritarianism”.
“Here, the government's misplaced efforts to control a reputable academic institution and squelch diverse viewpoints seemingly because they are, in some instances, opposed to this administration's views, threaten these rights,” she wrote.
Incitement of violence online: How law deals with this while shielding free speech
Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Harvard said the ruling will allow it to continue hosting international students and scholars while this case moves forward. It added it will continue to defend the rights of the university, its students and scholars.
The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The university has filed two separate lawsuits before Burroughs, an appointee of Democratic former president Barack Obama, seeking to unfreeze about $2.5bn (R44.28bn) in funding and to prevent the administration from blocking the ability of international students to attend the university.
The latter lawsuit was filed after homeland security secretary Kristi Noem on May 22 announced her department was immediately revoking Harvard's student and exchange visitor programme certification, which allows it to enrol foreign students.
Almost 6,800 international students attended Harvard in its most recent academic year, making up about 27% of its student population.
Noem, without providing evidence, accused the university of “fostering violence, anti-Semitism and co-ordinating with the Chinese Communist Party”.
Her action was temporarily blocked by Burroughs almost immediately. While the department of homeland security has since shifted to challenging Harvard's certification through a lengthier administrative process, Burroughs at a May 29 hearing said she planned to issue an injunction to maintain the status quo, which she did officially on Friday.
A week after the hearing, Trump signed his proclamation, which cited concerns about Harvard's acceptance of foreign money including from China and what it said was an inadequate response by the university to his administration's demand for information on foreign students.
His administration has accused Harvard of creating an unsafe environment for Jewish students and allowing anti-Semitism to fester on its campus. Protests over US ally Israel's treatment of Palestinians during its war in Gaza have roiled numerous universities' campuses, including Harvard's.
Rights advocates have noted rising anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in the US due to the war. The Trump administration has so far announced no action over anti-Arab and anti-Muslim hate. Harvard's own anti-Semitism and Islamophobia task forces found widespread fear and bigotry at the university in reports released in late April.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Ban on entry of international Harvard students blocked by US judge
Trump suspends entry of international students studying at Harvard
Trump considers redirecting $3bn in Harvard grants to US trade schools
Harvard sues Trump administration for blocking enrolment of foreign students
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos