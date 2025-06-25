World

Greece to deploy frigates off Libya to curb increased migrant flows, PM says

25 June 2025 - 08:45 By Lefteris Papadimas
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says Greek navy vessels will be deployed off Libya's territorial waters 'to pre-emptively send a message that traffickers will not command who enters our country'.
Image: REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

Greece will deploy two frigates and another vessel off Libya's territorial waters to deter migrants from arriving at its southern islands of Crete and Gavdos, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday.

Mitsotakis did not elaborate on the role of the vessels or explain what they would do, but said the move would be in coordination with Libyan authorities and European forces operating in the area.

Sea arrivals from northeastern Libya of migrants trying to cross to Europe mainly from the Middle East and North Africa, including war-torn Sudan, have surged in recent months. More than 800 migrants have tried to reach Greece's southern islands since last Thursday.

Mitsotakis told Greek President Constantine Tassoulas the issue was discussed during a national security and defence council on Sunday and the situation was alarming.

“I have asked the defence minister to ensure Greek navy vessels are deployed off Libya's territorial waters to pre-emptively send a message that traffickers will not command who enters our country,” he said.

The three ships, including a support vessel, would leave Greece soon, two government officials with knowledge of the issue told Reuters.

Greece has been a favoured gateway to the EN for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia since 2015 when nearly one million people landed on its islands, causing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Since then migrant flows from Turkey have dropped significantly.

In more recent years, Greece has seen a rise in arrivals from Libya, including Sudanese nationals fleeing Egypt and Egyptian and Bangladeshi nationals, and Athens and Cairo have discussed the spike in migration flows.

Greece and Libya have been trying to mend relations strained by an accord signed in 2019 between the Libyan government and Turkey.

Reuters

