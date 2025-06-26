World

At least 10 dead, 15 injured in Colombia landslide, says regional governor

26 June 2025 - 12:50 By Natalia Siniawski
A Red Cross member works in the area of ​​a landslide in Bello, Colombia, on June 25 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Juan David Duque

At least 10 people were killed and 15 injured in a landslide in northwest Colombia, the governor of Antioquia province said on Tuesday.

Search and rescue operations are continuing, governor Andres Julian said in a post on X.

