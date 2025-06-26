At least 10 dead, 15 injured in Colombia landslide, says regional governor

At least 10 people were killed and 15 injured in a landslide in northwest Colombia, the governor of Antioquia province said on Tuesday.
Search and rescue operations are continuing, governor Andres Julian said in a post on X.
Reuters
Image: REUTERS/Juan David Duque
