The Florida facility, estimated to cost $450m (R7.95bn) annually, could eventually house up to 5,000 people, according to the US department of homeland security (DHS).
In a video posted on social media last week, Florida attorney-general James Uthmeier said the site could hold up to 1,000 people in 30 to 60 days.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement pays on average $165 (R2.915) per day for a detention bed, according to agency budget documents. If the Florida facility eventually has capacity for 5,000 people, the cost would be $247 (R4,363) per day.
The DHS said it had set aside funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's shelter and services programme to cover a “large part” of the cost of the detention centre.
The shelter funds, normally used in case of major disasters, were used by the Biden administration to reimburse New York City and other cities for housing newly arrived migrants.
Reuters
Florida plans 'Alligator Alcatraz' migrant detention centre
Image: REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo
Florida on Tuesday started construction of a temporary migrant detention facility dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” due to its remote location in the Everglades, a vast subtropical wetland teeming with alligators, crocodiles and pythons.
Footage aired by a local NBC affiliate showed the start of construction on the site, which will feature large tents to house migrants and trailers for staff. The facility will have minimal security due to the natural barriers provided by the surrounding inhospitable marshy grasslands, a Florida official said last week.
US President Donald Trump, a Republican, has sought to ramp up the detention and deportation of migrants, saying it was needed after millions crossed the border illegally under Democrat Joe Biden.
The number of people in federal immigration detention has risen sharply from 39,000 when Trump took office to 56,000 by June 15, according to US government data, and the Trump administration has pushed to find more space.
