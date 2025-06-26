A Greek court ordered the pretrial detention on Wednesday of a 26-year-old Azeri man charged with espionage on the island of Crete which is home to a Nato military base, sources and the Athens News Agency said.
The man, who has a temporary Polish residence permit, was arrested on Sunday on accusations of monitoring the base in Souda — a strategic facility for Greece, the US and the Nato military alliance in the eastern Mediterranean.
The news agency said the accused man had denied the charges, saying he was a tourist on holiday to Crete with two companions.
Police acted on information from the country's intelligence service, sources close to the investigation said, adding he had been staying since June 18 in a hotel room with a view that extended to the naval and air force base in western Crete.
During his arrest, police confiscated a high-resolution digital camera with a telephoto lens and USB sticks from his room and found that encryption software was installed on his laptop, the sources said. The evidence included videos and photographs of a Greek Navy frigate, they said.
The investigation is still in progress and authorities are investigating whether the case is linked with the arrest of a British man in Cyprus on suspicion of terror-related offences and espionage. Israel accused Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Saturday of trying to attack Israeli citizens on the island.
Reuters
Greek court orders pretrial detention of Azeri accused of espionage
Image: anilah / 123rf.com/ File photo
