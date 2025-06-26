Global coffee production and consumption are projected to reach new historical peaks in the 2025/26 season that starts in October, the US department of agriculture (USDA) said in a report on Wednesday.
The USDA projected that global production will grow by 4.3-million 60kg bags from the previous season to a record 178.7-million bags, while consumption is estimated at a new peak of 169.4-million bags.
The surplus of more than 9-million bags will not be enough to replenish global inventories to a comfortable level, the US government agency said, projecting tight ending stocks at 22.8-million bags.
The USDA projects an increase in total exports of 700,000 bags in the new season to 122.3-million bags "as gains from Vietnam, Ethiopia, and Indonesia more than offset losses from Brazil and Colombia".
Production and consumption of coffee projected at records, says USDA
Image: 123RF/allaaramyan
