World

Putin will not go to Brics summit in Brazil due to ICC arrest warrant, Kremlin aide says

26 June 2025 - 06:48 By Vladimir Soldatkin
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Image: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS / File photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not travel to next week's Brics summit in Brazil because of an outstanding arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

The ICC issued the warrant in 2023, just over a year after Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine, accusing Putin of the war crime of deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.

Russia denies allegations of war crimes and the Kremlin, which did not sign the ICC's founding treaty, has dismissed the warrant as null and void.

But it means that Putin needs to weigh the risk he might be arrested if he travels to another country that is a signatory to the ICC treaty.

In 2023 he decided against travelling to one such country, South Africa, for a Brics summit. But last year he was given a red-carpet welcome in Mongolia, even though it is an ICC member state.

Ushakov said Putin would take part via video link in the July 6-7 Brics summit in Brazil.

“This is due to certain difficulties, in the context of the ICC requirement. In that context, the Brazilian government could not take a clear position that would allow our president to participate in this meeting,” Ushakov said.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will travel to the summit to represent Russia. According to media reports, Chinese President Xi Jinping will skip the summit.

Reuters

READ MORE

Putin and Xi discussed 'rough edges' between G7 leaders at summit, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed in a telephone call on Thursday what they saw as frictions between G7 ...
News
6 days ago

Russia hopes Brazil can join China in replacing Western companies

Brazilian firms could plug some of the gaps in Russian markets left by the exodus of Western companies and only partially filled by Chinese firms, ...
News
1 week ago

No Brics asset pile big enough to rival dollar: Brazil central bank director

Brazil's central bank does not see any realistic prospect of emerging nations in the Brics group creating markets large enough to topple the US ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New UK care worker rules shatter dreams in Zimbabwe, Nigeria Africa
  2. Rand Water's 18-day scheduled maintenance to hit different areas South Africa
  3. WATCH | Wildebeest chose two Jack Russells and a farm manager to spend her last ... South Africa
  4. Thuli Madonsela’s spouse, ex PR exec Richard Edward Foxton, has died at 82 South Africa
  5. Kidnapped Gqeberha woman back with her family South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 26 June 2025
MP Liam Jacobs Brutal Grilling SAFA Danny Jordaan “I Have Something You Think I ...