Trump signals US may ease Iran oil sanction enforcement to help rebuild country

26 June 2025 - 07:30 By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw
US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands June 25, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the US has not given up its maximum pressure on Iran — including restrictions on sales of Iranian oil — but signalled a potential easing in enforcement to help the country rebuild.

“They're going to need money to put that country back into shape. We want to see that happen,” Trump said at a news conference at the Nato Summit when asked if he was easing oil sanctions on Iran.

Trump said a day earlier that China can continue to purchase Iranian oil after Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire, but the White House later clarified that his comments did not indicate a relaxation of US sanctions.

Trump imposed waves of Iran-related sanctions on several of China's independent “teapot” refineries and port terminal operators for purchases of Iranian oil.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's Middle East envoy, told CNBC that Trump's comment on China's ability to buy Iranian oil “was a signal to the Chinese that we want to work with you, that we're not interested in hurting your economy”.

China is the top buyer of Iranian crude and has long opposed Trump's sanctions on the oil.

“We're interested in working together with you in unison, and hopefully that becomes a signal to the Iranians,” Witkoff said.

Reuters

