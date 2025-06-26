World

US military to create two new border zones, officials say

26 June 2025 - 11:23 By Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US secretary of defence Pete Hegseth.
US secretary of defence Pete Hegseth.
Image: US department of defence/handout via REUTERS

The Pentagon will create two new military zones on the border with Mexico, US officials said on Wednesday, a move that will allow troops to temporarily detain migrants or trespassers.

President Donald Trump's administration has hailed its actions on the border, including the deployment of active duty troops, as the reason for a sharp decline in crossings by undocumented migrants. Trump made voters' concerns about immigration a cornerstone of his 2024 re-election bid.

The Pentagon has already created two military zones, but only four people have been temporarily detained on them, a US official said.

A new “national defence area” will be created covering about 402km of the Rio Grande river in Texas and administered as a part of Joint Base San Antonio, according to the air force.

The US officials said the other military zone would be administered as a part of Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma, Arizona.

The zones are intended to allow the Trump administration to use troops to detain migrants without invoking the 1807 Insurrection Act that empowers a president to deploy the US military to suppress events such as civil disorder.

As legal deterrents to border crossers, the zones have had mixed results. Federal magistrate judges in New Mexico and Texas dismissed trespassing charges against dozens of migrants caught in the areas on grounds they did not know they were in a restricted military zone.

However, about 120 migrants pleaded guilty to trespassing in the first Texas zone in May and federal prosecutors obtained their first two trespassing convictions for the New Mexico zone on June 18, according to US attorneys' offices in the two states.

About 11,900 troops are on the border.

Illegal border crossings fell to a record low in March after the Biden administration shut down asylum claims in 2024 and Mexico tightened immigration controls.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Los Angeles police order immigration protesters in downtown to go home

Police declared all of downtown Los Angeles to be an unlawful assembly area and ordered protesters to go home on Sunday night after a third day of ...
News
2 weeks ago

California governor calls Trump national guard deployment in LA unlawful

California national guard troops were deployed to the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday to help quell a third day of protests over President Donald ...
News
2 weeks ago

Tensions flare as national guard arrives in LA to quell immigration protests

California national guard troops clashed with protesters in Los Angeles on Sunday hours after arriving in the city on the orders of President Donald ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New UK care worker rules shatter dreams in Zimbabwe, Nigeria Africa
  2. Rand Water's 18-day scheduled maintenance to hit different areas South Africa
  3. WATCH | Wildebeest chose two Jack Russells and a farm manager to spend her last ... South Africa
  4. Thuli Madonsela’s spouse, ex PR exec Richard Edward Foxton, has died at 82 South Africa
  5. That feeling when your bank calls — to tell you you're a multimillionaire South Africa

Latest Videos

Florida plans 'Alligator Alcatraz' migrant detention center | REUTERS
Colombians dig through landslide debris for survivors | REUTERS