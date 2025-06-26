World

WATCH | Police clash with activists during Nato summit

26 June 2025 - 07:35 By Reuters
Police were seen clashing with Extinction Rebellion activists who gathered in The Hague during the Nato summit to protest against the organisation’s spending on arms and the war in Gaza.

Nato's Rutte likens Trump to a 'daddy' in Israel-Iran conflict

Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte on Wednesday likened President Donald Trump to a “daddy” intervening in a schoolyard brawl after the US leader ...
3 hours ago

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba to skip Nato summit, source says

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will cancel his attendance at the Nato summit in the Hague this week, a source with direct knowledge said on ...
2 days ago
