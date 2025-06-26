Police were seen clashing with Extinction Rebellion activists who gathered in The Hague during the Nato summit to protest against the organisation’s spending on arms and the war in Gaza.
WATCH | Police clash with activists during Nato summit
READ MORE:
Nato's Rutte likens Trump to a 'daddy' in Israel-Iran conflict
Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba to skip Nato summit, source says
