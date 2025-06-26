World

White House video embraces Trump as 'daddy' after Nato chief's remark

26 June 2025 - 12:46 By Andrew Gray
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
(Front row from left) Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte, US President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer pose with country leaders during the Nato Heads of State and Government summit on June 25, 2025 in The Hague, Netherlands.
(Front row from left) Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte, US President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer pose with country leaders during the Nato Heads of State and Government summit on June 25, 2025 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Image: Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Images

The White House embraced the moniker of “daddy” for Donald Trump in a video that it released after Nato chief Mark Rutte used the term in a conversation with the US president.

“Daddy’s home,” the White House posted on X, along with the video featuring the song “Hey Daddy (Daddy's Home)” by Usher and images of Trump at the Nato summit in The Hague.

Rutte, the Dutch secretary-general of the military alliance, used the word “daddy” in an appearance with Trump at Wednesday's summit after the US president berated Israel and Iran over violations of a ceasefire, which later appeared to be holding.

In response, Rutte laughed and said: “And then daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get (them to) stop.”

On Tuesday, Trump said Iran and Israel had been fighting “so long and so hard that they don't know what the f**k they're doing”.

In an interview with Reuters after the summit, Rutte said he had used the word “daddy” to describe how some allies seem to view the US, rather than about Trump specifically.

“In Europe, I hear sometimes countries saying, 'Hey, Mark, will the US stay with us?' And I said that sounds a little bit like a small child asking his daddy, 'Hey, are you still staying with the family?'” Rutte said.

“So in that sense, I used daddy, (it's) not that I was calling President Trump daddy.”

Asked if this meant other Nato members were like children who were now growing up after a pledge to spend more on defence, Rutte said they “already have grown up” but realised they had to step up and “equalise” defence spending with the US.

Reuters

READ MORE

Nato's Rutte likens Trump to a 'daddy' in Israel-Iran conflict

Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte on Wednesday likened President Donald Trump to a “daddy” intervening in a schoolyard brawl after the US leader ...
News
7 hours ago

Trump signals US may ease Iran oil sanction enforcement to help rebuild country

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the US has not given up its maximum pressure on Iran — including restrictions on sales of Iranian oil — but ...
News
6 hours ago

With Iran, Trump places the biggest bet yet in his high-stakes presidency

Like the casino owner he once was, President Donald Trump has shown an appetite for risk during the first months of his administration.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New UK care worker rules shatter dreams in Zimbabwe, Nigeria Africa
  2. Rand Water's 18-day scheduled maintenance to hit different areas South Africa
  3. WATCH | Wildebeest chose two Jack Russells and a farm manager to spend her last ... South Africa
  4. Thuli Madonsela’s spouse, ex PR exec Richard Edward Foxton, has died at 82 South Africa
  5. That feeling when your bank calls — to tell you you're a multimillionaire South Africa

Latest Videos

Florida plans 'Alligator Alcatraz' migrant detention center | REUTERS
Colombians dig through landslide debris for survivors | REUTERS