Emma Raducanu praises Wimbledon for 'amazing job' of blocking stalker

The man was given a restraining order but officials at Wimbledon, which is organised by the All England Club, had to block him after a sweep of the public ballot applicants

27 June 2025 - 11:57 By Shrivathsa Sridhar
Britain's Emma Raducanu reacts during her round of 16 match during the Eastbourne Open at the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club in the UK on June 25 2025.
Image: Paul Childs/Reuters

Briton Emma Raducanu said she felt reassured about her safety after Wimbledon prevented a man who had been stalking her from buying tickets for the Grand Slam that begins on Monday.

The former US Open champion had been followed by the man to WTA events in Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Doha earlier this year and she broke down in tears after noticing him during one of her matches at the Dubai Championships in February.

The man was given a restraining order by Dubai police and banned from all Tour events, but officials at Wimbledon, which is organised by the All England Club, had to block him after a sweep of the public ballot applicants.

“Wimbledon and everyone did an amazing job,” Raducanu told the BBC. “I got a notification, the police contacted me and told me everything was OK.

“I know I'm not the first athlete to go through this and I probably won't be the last — not just as an athlete, but women in general.”

The 22-year-old, who had not yet been born when then world No 1 Monica Seles was stabbed in the back by a fan at an event in 1993, said she felt much safer with extra security at events.

“I have a lot more protection around me — especially the ones in the UK, where it's busy and there's more spectators around. I feel a difference and that reassures me and makes me feel more comfortable,” she added.

Raducanu also praised British No 2 Katie Boulter for sharing her experience of online abuse.

“I try not to read the comments or look at the messages because it makes you upset,” she said. “It doesn't matter how many positive comments you read, you are always going to remember the more negative ones — so I just try to stay away.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Wimbledon 2025 prize money: how much do tennis winners receive?

The four Grand Slams in  the sport of tennis offer a trophy, a place in the history books and significant prize money.
Sport
1 week ago

Quiet, please: a brief overview of psychological battlefield also known as Wimbledon's Centre Court.

A brief overview of the psychological battlefield also known as Wimbledon's Centre Court
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Australian Open journey over but Raducanu glad to be fit again

Emma Raducanu suffered a chastening 6-1 6-0 defeat by Iga Swiatek in the Australian Open third round on Saturday but the Briton said she was grateful ...
Sport
5 months ago

This win is for Americans who look like me, says French Open champion Gauff

‘I’m proud to represent the Americans who look like me and people who support the things I support.’
Sport
2 weeks ago

Tennis Home favourite Paolini downs Gauff to clinch Italian Open

Jasmine Paolini became the first Italian woman to win the Italian Open in 40 years when she beat American world number three Coco Gauff 6-4 6-2 in ...
Sport
1 month ago
