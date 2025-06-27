Family extend gratitude despite search for Brazilian tourist in Indonesia ending in heartache

“Juju my beauty, my treasure, my daughter, my love, you have always been very special. Silly, restless, with a beautiful smile and an enormous will to live intensely. You said you'd take care of us in our old age, though I told you it wasn't necessary, you should live your life,” he wrote.
In a heartbreaking end to an international rescue effort on Tuesday, 26-year-old Brazilian tourist Juliana Marins was found dead after falling from the ridge of Indonesia’s Mount Rinjani, where she had been trapped for nearly four days.
The young backpacker, who had been travelling in Southeast Asia, was summiting the 3,726m active volcano on Lombok Island on Saturday with a local guide and five other foreigners when she fell about 600m from a steep ridge.
Though initial reports indicated she survived the fall and rescuers had heard her cries for help, treacherous weather conditions and extreme terrain made it difficult for rescuers.
On Tuesday Indonesian rescue authorities confirmed Marins' body was found beside a crater, located with the aid of a thermal drone, and despite the efforts of a 50-person rescue team, the operation concluded in tragedy.
“Today [Tuesday] the rescue team managed to reach the place where Juliana was. With great sadness we inform you she did not survive. We remain grateful for the prayers, messages of affection and support we have received,” her family said.
Juliana had been backpacking through Thailand and Vietnam before arriving in Indonesia. Her father Manoel Marins Filho shared a tribute online, remembering her vibrant spirit and fierce independence.
“Juju my beauty, my treasure, my daughter, my love, you have always been very special. Silly, restless, with a beautiful smile and an enormous will to live intensely. You said you'd take care of us in our old age, though I told you it wasn't necessary, you should live your life,” he wrote.
“When I asked you if you wanted us to give you some money to help with the trip you said never and so you travelled with your own resources earned as a result of your labour. How happy you were realising that dream, and how happy we are with your happiness. You left doing what you loved most and that comforts our hearts a little.
“Make your presence remarkable in the lives of those who have had the privilege to know and walk with you and especially in my heart, your mother's and your sisters’. Meet again one day and do that paragliding flight we were planning for your birthday,” he said.
Her aunt, Elielte Marins, echoed the family’s grief while recognising the global outpouring of support and solidarity that followed Juliana’s fall.
“My niece was much more than a rescue operation; it demonstrated a celebration of the human capacity for empathy, solidarity, unity in times of tragedy and adversity. We count on the help of professional volunteer mountaineers, who did not take into account risking their own lives in an inhospitable, dangerous place and for someone they don't know,” she said.
While Mount Rinjani is a popular destination for hikers and tourists, it is also known for its dangers, as last month a Malaysian tourist died on the same volcano. Juliana's family raised concern that the trail remained open, even after she fell.
Authorities said fog and rain complicated the search efforts, delaying a swift response that may have saved her life.
