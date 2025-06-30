Republican senator Tillis bows out of re-election race after Trump attacks

Former US Representative Wiley Nickel is the most prominent Democrat who has announced a run against Tillis, but party leaders have been hoping that former governor Roy Cooper, who remains popular in the state, will jump into the race.
Tillis made no mention of Trump but bemoaned the political gridlock that has gripped Congress.
“In Washington over the past few years it's become increasingly evident that leaders willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species,” he said.
Following Tillis' “no” vote on the tax-cut bill on Saturday, Trump attacked him on social media, saying the senator was making a “big mistake” and vowing to meet potential Republican challengers in the coming weeks.
Tillis had voiced several objections to the bill, including concerns about how the proposed legislation's cuts to the Medicaid healthcare programme for lower-income Americans could affect his constituents.
US Republican senator Thom Tillis said on Sunday he will not seek re-election next year, a day after President Donald Trump said he would consider supporting challengers to Tillis in response to his vote against the White House's signature tax-cut bill.
Tillis was one of two Republican senators on Saturday to vote against opening debate on Trump's sweeping tax-cut and spending bill, a procedural step necessary to advance the legislation.
His North Carolina seat is seen as one of the few competitive Senate races in the 2026 midterm elections, when control of both chambers of Congress will be at stake.
Trump on Sunday welcomed Tillis' move. “Great News! 'Senator' Thom Tillis will not be seeking re-election,” he said in a Truth Social post.
While the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives is considered up for grabs, Democrats face an uphill battle in trying to reclaim a Senate majority. Republicans hold a 53-47 edge and all but two Republicans up for election — Tillis and Susan Collins in Maine — are in states that Trump carried easily in the 2024 presidential election.
