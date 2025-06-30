World

Republican senator Tillis bows out of re-election race after Trump attacks

30 June 2025 - 11:12 By Katharine Jackson, Joseph Ax and Bo Erickson
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US senator Thom Tillis speaks to reporters as Republican legislators struggle to pass US President Donald Trump’s sweeping spending and tax bill on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on June 27 2025.
US senator Thom Tillis speaks to reporters as Republican legislators struggle to pass US President Donald Trump’s sweeping spending and tax bill on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on June 27 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

US Republican senator Thom Tillis said on Sunday he will not seek re-election next year, a day after President Donald Trump said he would consider supporting challengers to Tillis in response to his vote against the White House's signature tax-cut bill.

Tillis was one of two Republican senators on Saturday to vote against opening debate on Trump's sweeping tax-cut and spending bill, a procedural step necessary to advance the legislation.

His North Carolina seat is seen as one of the few competitive Senate races in the 2026 midterm elections, when control of both chambers of Congress will be at stake.

Trump on Sunday welcomed Tillis' move. “Great News! 'Senator' Thom Tillis will not be seeking re-election,” he said in a Truth Social post.

While the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives is considered up for grabs, Democrats face an uphill battle in trying to reclaim a Senate majority. Republicans hold a 53-47 edge and all but two Republicans up for election — Tillis and Susan Collins in Maine — are in states that Trump carried easily in the 2024 presidential election.

Zohran Mamdani offers fresh hope for younger voters

The old guard, represented by morally compromised former New York State governor Andrew Cuomo, must step aside for youthful talent with new ideas, ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Former US Representative Wiley Nickel is the most prominent Democrat who has announced a run against Tillis, but party leaders have been hoping that former governor Roy Cooper, who remains popular in the state, will jump into the race.

Tillis made no mention of Trump but bemoaned the political gridlock that has gripped Congress.

“In Washington over the past few years it's become increasingly evident that leaders willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species,” he said.

Following Tillis' “no” vote on the tax-cut bill on Saturday, Trump attacked him on social media, saying the senator was making a “big mistake” and vowing to meet potential Republican challengers in the coming weeks.

Tillis had voiced several objections to the bill, including concerns about how the proposed legislation's cuts to the Medicaid healthcare programme for lower-income Americans could affect his constituents.

Reuters

READ MORE:

US Senate pushes ahead on Trump tax cuts as non-partisan analysis raises price tag

US Senate Republicans pushed President Donald Trump's sweeping tax cut and spending bill forward on Sunday in a marathon weekend session even as a ...
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | ‘Disgusting abomination’: Musk on Trump’s tax and spending bill

Senate Republicans were divided about the bill even before Elon Musk's missives.
News
3 weeks ago

Musk brings Trump’s government efficiency push to Capitol Hill

Billionaire Elon Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy met on Thursday with Republican lawmakers whose support they will need to win ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Transnet Engineering launches national career day to empower unemployed youth South Africa
  2. Gauteng to pay second instalment of R3.377bn towards historical e-toll debt South Africa
  3. Water shortage to hit Joburg and Ekhuruleni South Africa
  4. 'No politicians influenced lotto deal' — Tembe South Africa
  5. That feeling when your bank calls — to tell you you're a multimillionaire South Africa

Latest Videos

BET+ Original Movie | A Wesley South African Christmas | Trailer
Umjolo: The Gone Girl | Official Trailer | Netflix