IN PICS | Protesters demand debt cancellation, climate action ahead of UN summit

30 June 2025 - 10:50 By David Latona and Silvio Castellanos
People take part in a march demanding a UN-led framework for sovereign debt resolution on the eve of the fourth International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville, Spain on June 29 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Activists marched in blistering heat through southern Spain's Seville on Sunday, calling for debt cancellation, climate justice and taxing the super rich on the eve of a UN summit on financing development that critics said lacks ambition and scope.

The four-day meeting which is held once every decade promises to take on poverty, disease and climate change by mapping out the global framework for development. However, the decision by the US to pull out and wealthy countries' shrinking appetite for foreign aid have dampened hopes the summit will bring about significant change.

Greenpeace members carried a float depicting billionaire Elon Musk as a baby wielding a chainsaw seated on top a terrestrial globe. Others held up banners reading “Make Human Rights Great Again”, “Tax justice now” and “Make polluters pay”.

Beauty Narteh of Ghana's Anti-Corruption Coalition said her group wanted a fairer tax system and “dignity, not handouts”.

Sokhna Ndiaye, of the Africa Development Interchange Network, called on the public and private sectors to be “less selfish and show more solidarity” with developing countries.

Hours earlier, however, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said “the fact this conference is happening while conflict is raging across the globe is a reason to be hopeful”.

Speaking at an event by nonprofit Global Citizen, Sanchez reiterated Madrid's commitment to reach 0.7% of GDP in development aid and urged other countries to do the same.

Jason Braganza, executive director of the pan-African advocacy group Afrodad, who took part in the year-long negotiation on the conference's final outcome document, said countries including the US, the EU and Britain had obstructed efforts to organise a UN convention on sovereign debt.

“It's a shame the countries have opted to protect their own interests and those of creditors over lives that are being lost,” he said.

Reuters

