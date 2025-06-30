World

More than a third of people on sinking Tuvalu seek Australia’s climate visas

30 June 2025 - 10:45 By Kirsty Needham
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Aerial view of Funafuti, Tuvalu’s most populous island, on September 6 2024.
Aerial view of Funafuti, Tuvalu’s most populous island, on September 6 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Kirsty Needham/File Photo

More than one-third of people in the tiny Pacific nation of Tuvalu, which scientists predict will be submerged by rising seas, have applied for a landmark climate visa to migrate to Australia, according to official figures.

Tuvalu’s ambassador to the UN, Tapugao Falefou, told Reuters on Sunday he was “startled by the huge number of people vying for the opportunity”, and the small community was interested to learn who is in the first lot of climate migrants.

Tuvalu, one of the countries at greatest risk from climate change, which experts have said is boosting sea levels, has a population of 11,000 on its nine atolls scattered across the Pacific between Australia and Hawaii.

Since applications for Australia's visa lottery opened this month, 1,124 people have registered, with family members bringing the total seeking the visa to 4,052 under the bilateral climate and security treaty.

Applications close on July 18, with an annual cap of 280 visas designed to ensure migration to Australia does not cause brain drain from Tuvalu, officials said when the treaty was announced in 2023.

The visa will allow Tuvalu residents to live, work and study in Australia, accessing health benefits and education on the same basis as Australian citizens.

“Moving to Australia under the Falepili Union treaty will in some way provide additional remittance to families staying back,” Falefou said.

By 2050, Nasa scientists project daily tides will submerge half the main atoll of Funafuti, home to 60% of Tuvalu's residents, where villagers cling to a strip of land as narrow as 20m. The forecast assumes a 1m rise in sea levels, while the worst case, double that, would put 90% of Funafuti under water.

Tuvalu, whose mean elevation is just 2m, has experienced a sea-level rise of 15cm over the past three decades, one-and-a-half times the global average. It has built seven hectares and is planning more, which it hopes will stay above tides until 2100.

Reuters 

An aerial view of Funafuti on September 6 2024.
An aerial view of Funafuti on September 6 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Kirsty Needham/File Photo

READ MORE:

Pacific Tuvalu preserves history online as rising seas threaten existence

Tuvalu may become the first nation in the metaverse - an online realm that uses augmented and virtual reality to help users interact - but it isn't ...
World
1 year ago

Facing ‘horrific’ Pacific level rise, Tuvalu crafts climate survival plan

Fearing “horrific” risks from a rising ocean that could swamp low-lying islands, the Pacific nation of Tuvalu aims to reinforce its coasts in a novel ...
News
1 year ago

Sinking Tuvalu ponders how it can still be a nation when it’s got no land left

Sea levels surrounding the low-lying Pacific archipelago have risen 0.5cm a year since 1993 thanks to climate change
World
3 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Transnet Engineering launches national career day to empower unemployed youth South Africa
  2. Gauteng to pay second instalment of R3.377bn towards historical e-toll debt South Africa
  3. Water shortage to hit Joburg and Ekhuruleni South Africa
  4. 'No politicians influenced lotto deal' — Tembe South Africa
  5. That feeling when your bank calls — to tell you you're a multimillionaire South Africa

Latest Videos

BET+ Original Movie | A Wesley South African Christmas | Trailer
Umjolo: The Gone Girl | Official Trailer | Netflix