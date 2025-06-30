World

North Korea's Kim seen draping coffins with flag at Russia treaty anniversary

30 June 2025 - 16:15 By Joyce Lee, Jack Kim and Hyun Young Yi
Russian culture minister Olga Lyubimova speaks to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a performance in Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 29 2025.
Image: KCNA via REUTERS

North Korea's state media on Monday showed leader Kim Jong Un draping coffins with the national flag in what appeared to be the repatriation of soldiers killed fighting for Russia against Ukraine, as the countries marked a landmark military treaty.

In a series of photographs displayed in the backdrop of a gala performance by North Korean and visiting Russian artists in Pyongyang, Kim is seen by rows of a half a dozen coffins, covering them with flags and pausing briefly with both hands resting on them.

The scene followed images of North Korean and Russian soldiers waving their national flags with patriotic notes written in Korean.

Kim is seen at the gala seemingly overcome with emotion and audience members wiping away tears.

North Korea's state KRT television aired the performance, which was attended by Russian culture minister Olga Lyubimova who is leading a delegation to mark the first anniversary of the strategic partnership treaty as Kim's guest.

The performance was enthusiastically received for inspiring confidence in the “ties of friendship and the genuine internationalist obligation between the peoples and armies of the two countries that were forged at the cost of blood”, KCNA news agency said.

Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the strategic partnership treaty in June last year in Pyongyang. It includes a mutual defence pact.

After months of silence, the two countries have disclosed the deployment of North Korean troops and lauded the “heroic” role they played in Moscow's offensive against Ukraine to reclaim the Kursk region in western Russia.

Reuters

