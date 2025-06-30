Trump wants the bill passed before the July 4 Independence Day holiday. While that deadline is one of choice, lawmakers will face a far more serious deadline later this year when they must raise the nation's self-imposed debt ceiling or risk a devastating default on $36.2-trillion (R644-trillion) in debt.
US Senate pushes ahead on Trump tax cuts as non-partisan analysis raises price tag
Image: REUTERS/Nathan Howard
US Senate Republicans pushed President Donald Trump's sweeping tax cut and spending bill forward on Sunday in a marathon weekend session even as a non-partisan forecaster said it would add an estimated $3.3-trillion (R58.7-trillion) to the nation's debt over a decade.
The estimate by the Congressional budget office (CBO) of the bill's hit to the $36.2-trillion (R644-trillion) federal debt is about $800bn (R14.2-trillion) more than the version passed last month in the House of Representatives.
Senators are scheduled to start voting on a potentially long list of amendments to the bill beginning at 9am on Monday.
Republicans, who have long voiced concern about growing US deficits and debt, have rejected the CBO's long-standing methodology to calculate the cost of legislation.
Democrats the latest figure could stoke enough anxiety among fiscally-minded conservatives to get them to buck their party, which controls the two chambers of Congress.
“Republicans are doing something the Senate has never, never done before, deploying fake math and accounting gimmicks to hide the true cost of the bill,” Demo
Democratic Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said when debate opened on Sunday. “Republicans are about to pass the single most expensive bill in US history, to give tax breaks to billionaires while taking away Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme benefits and good paying jobs for millions of people.”
The Senate only narrowly advanced the tax-cut, immigration, border and military spending bill in a procedural vote late on Saturday, voting 51-49 to open debate on the 940-page megabill.
Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, one of two Republicans who voted to block the bill, explained his position in a speech to the Senate, saying White House aides had failed to give Trump proper advice about the legislation's Medicaid cuts.
“What do I tell 663,00 people in two years, three years, when President Trump breaks his promise by pushing them off of Medicaid because the funding's no longer there,” Tillis said, referring to his constituents.
Trump on social media hailed Saturday's vote as a “great victory” for his “great, big, beautiful bill”.
In a separate post on Sunday, he said: “We will make it all up, times 10, with growth, more than ever before.”
In an illustration of the depths of the divide within the Republican Party over the bill, Tillis said he would not seek re-election next year after Trump threatened to back a primary challenger in retribution for Tillis' Saturday night vote against the bill.
On Sunday, Trump celebrated Tillis' announcement as “great news” on Truth Social and issued a warning to fellow Republicans who have concerns over the bill.
“Remember, you have to get re-elected. Don’t go too crazy,” Trump wrote in a post.
Tillis' North Carolina seat is one of the few Republican Senate seats seen as vulnerable in next year's midterm elections.
