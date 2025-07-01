World

Tariffs imposed by powerful countries a form of 'blackmail': France's Macron

01 July 2025 - 11:20 By Makini Brice and Andrea Shalal
France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks to an attendee during the fouth International Conference on Financing for Development, in Seville, Spain, on June 30 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Jon Nazca

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday tariffs levied by powerful countries were often a form of “blackmail” rather than instruments to balance trade.

His comments during a speech at the International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville, Spain, came with the EU negotiating a trade deal with the US before a July 9 deadline, though he did not specifically refer to the US or President Donald Trump.

“We need to restore freedom and equity to international trade, much more than barriers and tariffs, which are devised by the strongest and which are often used as instruments of blackmail, not at all as instruments of balancing,” Macron said.

He also urged support — and a rethink — of the World Trade Organisation to bring it in line with goals to fight inequality and climate change.

“Bringing back a trade war and tariffs now is an aberration, especially when I see the tariffs imposed on countries just beginning their economic take-off,” Macron said.

