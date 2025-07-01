World

Trump to host Netanyahu at the White House on July 7, US official says

01 July 2025 - 07:00 By Steve Holland and Andrea Shalal
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to discuss Iran, Gaza, Syria and other regional challenges when they meet on July 7 2025.
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to discuss Iran, Gaza, Syria and other regional challenges when they meet on July 7 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

US President Donald Trump plans to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on July 7, a US official said, as the US president pressed for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and the return of the remaining hostages.

Ron Dermer, a top adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is in Washington this week to meet officials at the White House, Trump's spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a press briefing on Monday.

An Israeli official in Washington also confirmed the meeting next Monday. The two leaders are expected to discuss Iran, Gaza, Syria and other regional challenges, the official said. The visit was first reported by Axios.

Israel ramped up its attacks on northern Gaza on Monday, a day after Trump urged an end to the 20-month-old war, posting on social media: “Make the deal in Gaza, get the hostages back.”

Israeli strikes killed at least 60 people across Gaza on Monday in some of the heaviest attacks in weeks.

Leavitt told reporters the Trump administration was in constant communication with the Israeli government, saying Trump viewed ending the war in Gaza and returning the remaining hostages held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas as a top priority.

She said it was heartbreaking to see images coming from Gaza and Israel, but Trump's main priority was securing the release of the remaining hostages.

The war began when Hamas fighters stormed in to Israel on October 7 2023, killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took 251 hostages back to Gaza in a surprise attack that led to Israel's single deadliest day.

Israel's subsequent military assault has killed more than 56,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to the Gaza health ministry, displaced almost the entire 2.3-million population and plunged the enclave into a humanitarian crisis.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Israeli strikes pound Gaza, killing 60, ahead of US talks on ceasefire

Israeli strikes killed at least 60 people across Gaza on Monday in some of the heaviest attacks in weeks as Israeli officials were due in Washington ...
News
4 hours ago

Court cancels Israel PM Netanyahu's trial hearings this week

It was unclear whether a social media post by US President Donald Trump influenced the court's decision. Trump suggested the trial could interfere ...
News
1 day ago

Netanyahu declares historic win, says Israel removed Iran’s nuclear threat in 12-day war

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday Israel in its 12 days of war with Iran had removed the threat of nuclear annihilation and was ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama arrested South Africa
  2. Transnet Engineering launches national career day to empower unemployed youth South Africa
  3. Girl, 3, killed by dogs in Ekurhuleni, mourned by mom battling cancer South Africa
  4. SA’s young entrepreneurs building brands and breaking barriers South Africa
  5. Where Joburgers like to top up petrol and their favourite fuel station shops news

Latest Videos

Seven killed during Togo protests, human rights activists say | REUTERS
Who will succeed Daniel Craig as the next James Bond? | REUTERS