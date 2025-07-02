World

FACTBOX | What is the trust that will identify the Dalai Lama’s successor?

02 July 2025 - 13:51 By Krishna N Das
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Prominent politician and Buddhist leader Samdhong Rinpoche is a member of the Gaden Phodrang Trust. File photo.
Prominent politician and Buddhist leader Samdhong Rinpoche is a member of the Gaden Phodrang Trust. File photo.
Image: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The Dalai Lama said on Wednesday his Gaden Phodrang Trust would have the sole authority to recognise his future reincarnation, rejecting any role for China in choosing who succeeds him as the spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhists.

The non-profit was registered in 2011 in the northern Indian town of Dharamshala, where the Dalai Lama is based. Its members include the Dalai Lama, senior monk Samdhong Rinpoche and close aides who work in the Dalai Lama's office in Dharamshala.

The Dalai Lama heads the trust and its "alternate chairperson", or second highest official, is Rinpoche, who Tibetans believe to be the reincarnation of a previous high monk. All members must be based in India.

The Dalai Lama and many other Tibetans fled Tibet in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule. He has since called for a "middle-way approach" that does not seek Tibet's independence from China but demands autonomy for Tibetans to protect and preserve their culture, religion and national identity.

The trust's main job is to support the Dalai Lama's spiritual and humanitarian work.

The Dalai Lama said in an address to a religious conference on Wednesday that members of the trust should consult the heads of Tibetan Buddhist traditions and other senior religious figures to "carry out the procedures of search and recognition in accordance with past tradition".

In 2011 he said he would leave "clear written instructions about this", but Rinpoche said on Wednesday the Dalai Lama had not yet done so because he was in good health and had promised to live for many more years.

The Dalai Lama will celebrate his 90th birthday on July 6. He told Reuters in December he could live until he is 110.

There is another Gaden Phodrang non-profit in the Swiss city of Zurich. It also carries out projects on behalf of the Dalai Lama, is headed by the Dalai Lama and has his aides as its members. Its job is to "maintain and support the tradition and institution of the Dalai Lama with regard to the religious and spiritual duties of the Dalai Lama", it says on its website.

The Dalai Lama Trust is a charitable wing of the Dalai Lama's office in Dharamshala.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Dalai Lama says trust will identify successor

The Dalai Lama says an NPO he set up will have the sole authority to identify his reincarnation, countering China's insistence that it will choose ...
News
1 hour ago

Dalai Lama set to reveal succession plan

The Dalai Lama will address a major three-day gathering of Buddhist religious figures this week ahead of his 90th birthday as his followers wait for ...
News
2 days ago

Earthquake shakes Tibetan monasteries

At least two Tibetan Buddhism monastic centres were severely damaged in Tibet with an unknown number of monks and nuns hurt, according to the few ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Nepal police arrest 'Buddha boy' over allegations of rape, sexual abuse World
  2. Monking around: Buddhist livestream double act has youth joining in World
  3. The growing pains of growing old: a collection of short stories Lifestyle
  4. Sound healer uses Himalayan singing bowls to help you let go of stress Health & Sex

Most read

  1. Top Ekurhuleni auditing official gunned down in his car South Africa
  2. Baby taken from shopping centre is found, Cape Town woman arrested South Africa
  3. Possible stage 2 load-shedding if breakdowns spike in winter: Eskom South Africa
  4. Security changes at OR Tambo Airport, passengers urged to arrive earlier South Africa
  5. Gauteng education department clarifies payment delays for education and general ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Algeria court to rule on bid to double Boualem Sansal's jail term • FRANCE 24 ...
LIVE: News conference after Dalai Lama reveals his succession plans | REUTERS