US halts some missile shipments to Ukraine over low stockpiles, sources say

02 July 2025 - 07:30 By Mike Stone and Costas Pitas
The Pentagon has halted some shipments of air defence missiles and other precision munitions to Ukraine.
Image: REUTERS/Idrees Ali

The Pentagon has halted some shipments of air defence missiles and other precision munitions to Ukraine over concerns that US stockpiles are too low, two people familiar with the decision said on Tuesday.

The slowing of some weapons shipments promised to Kyiv by former President Joe Biden's administration came in recent days, they said, adding air defence interceptors to help knock down Russian drones and projectiles are among the items delayed.

In an email, the Pentagon said it was providing President Donald Trump with options to continue military aid to Ukraine in line with the goal of ending Russia's war there.

“At the same time, the department is rigorously examining and adapting its approach to achieving the objective while also preserving US forces' readiness for administration defence priorities,” said Elbridge Colby, the undersecretary for policy.

Russia, which controls about a fifth of Ukraine, continues to advance gradually, gaining ground in recent weeks in Ukraine's southeastern regions of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk  and ramping up air attacks nationwide.

All weapons aid was briefly paused in February with a second longer pause in March. The Trump administration resumed sending the last of the aid approved under Biden.

No new policy has been announced.

Politico reported the pause on Tuesday.

Reuters

