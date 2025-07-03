World

Israel says it is serious about reaching ceasefire, cites positive signs

03 July 2025 - 06:46 By Howard Goller
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Palestinian man and child look on from the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.
A Palestinian man and child look on from the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.
Image: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed / File photo

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar said on Wednesday that his country was serious about reaching a deal with the Palestinian Hamas group to end the war in Gaza and return the hostages held there to Israel.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israel had accepted the conditions needed to finalise a 60-day ceasefire with Hamas after what he called a “long and productive” meeting of his representatives with Israeli officials.

At a press conference in the Estonian capital Tallinn, Saar said: “We are serious in our will to reach a hostage deal and a ceasefire. We said yes to (US) special envoy (Steve) Witkoff’s proposals.

“There are some positive signs. I don’t want to say more than that right now. But our goal is to begin proximity talks as soon as possible,” said Saar, who spoke after holding talks with Estonia's foreign minister Margus Tsahkna.

“But it must be clear: Hamas is not only responsible for initiating this war on October 7 (2023). It is responsible also for its continuation. Pressure must be applied on Hamas. The international community must now back the American initiatives. It must shatter any illusions that Hamas may have,” he said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hamas said it was studying new ceasefire offers it received from the mediators Egypt and Qatar but stressed it aimed to reach an agreement that would ensure an end to the war and an Israeli pullout from Gaza.

Reuters

READ MORE

Trump urges Hamas to accept ‘final proposal’ for 60-day Gaza ceasefire

US President Donald Trump urged Iran-backed Hamas militants on Tuesday to agree to what he called a “final proposal” for a 60-day ceasefire with ...
News
21 hours ago

G7 urges talks to resume for deal on Iran nuclear programme

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations said on Monday they supported the ceasefire between Israel and Iran and urged for negotiations to ...
News
2 days ago

Israeli strikes pound Gaza, killing 60, ahead of US talks on ceasefire

Israeli strikes killed at least 60 people across Gaza on Monday in some of the heaviest attacks in weeks as Israeli officials were due in Washington ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Top Ekurhuleni auditing official gunned down in his car South Africa
  2. Security changes at OR Tambo Airport, passengers urged to arrive earlier South Africa
  3. Snow expected as temperatures drop South Africa
  4. Possible stage 2 load-shedding if breakdowns spike in winter: Eskom South Africa
  5. More young women are financing cars — see which makes are their top pick South Africa

Latest Videos

Superman sculpture hovers above London ahead of new film release | REUTERS
Unburned bodies found at Mexico crematorium | REUTERS