US government withholding more than $6bn in school funding, research group says

03 July 2025 - 09:00 By Kanishka Singh
President Donald Trump's administration is withholding previously approved funding to schools during what the White House calls an ongoing review process, with a nonprofit research group saying $6.2bn is being withheld.

A spokesperson at the White House office of management and budget said on Wednesday there was an “ongoing programmatic review” of education funding and that initial findings showed what he termed as a misuse of grant funds to “subsidise a radical left-wing agenda”.

The spokesperson did not specify the amount being withheld.

The Learning Policy Institute said the billions of dollars of congressionally appropriated funds across five programmes remained unavailable to states and territories. The funds were meant for after-school and summer programmes and initiatives for migrant students and those who speak limited English, it said.

The Trump administration has threatened schools, universities and colleges with withholding federal funds over issues including climate initiatives, transgender policies, pro-Palestinian protests against US ally Israel's war in Gaza and diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

“Every child will feel the impact of this disruption delivered shortly before the start of the school year,” the California department of education said.

The OMB spokesperson said initial findings from the federal government's review showed funds were misused, but the review was ongoing and a final decision was not made.

The spokesperson cited examples alleging funds in New York and Washington state were directed towards helping immigrants who came to the US illegally, while some funds were “used to conduct a seminar on 'queer resistance in the arts.'”

California said it received a notice from the federal government that it will not release billions of dollars allocated by Congress for the upcoming school year.

These funds are historically awarded on July 1, California said, adding it estimated $1bn in funding was being withheld from the state's schools. The estimate was based on prior-year funding, it added.

