Mexican police have discovered more than 350 corpses piled up, embalmed and abandoned at a private crematorium in Ciudad Juarez, local prosecutors reported.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | Unburned bodies found at Mexico crematorium
Mexican police have discovered more than 350 corpses piled up, embalmed and abandoned at a private crematorium in Ciudad Juarez, local prosecutors reported.
MORE
WATCH | Hurricane Erick weakens to tropical storm over Mexico, leaves trail of damage
US targets three Mexican financial institutions under fentanyl sanctions
'Extremely dangerous' hurricane Erick looms over Mexico's Pacific coast
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos