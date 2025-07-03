World

Wildfire on Crete scorches forest, forces evacuation of more than 1,000

03 July 2025 - 13:00 By Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near Ierapetra on the island of Crete, Greece, on July 3 2025.
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near Ierapetra on the island of Crete, Greece, on July 3 2025.
Image: Stefanos Rapanis/Reuters

Hundreds of firefighters battled a blaze Thursday on Crete, which burnt swathes of forest and olive groves and forced the evacuation of more than 1,000 people, officials said, underscoring the region's vulnerability to destructive wildfires.

At least 230 firefighters, with 46 fire engines and helicopters, were deployed to contain the conflagration which broke out a day earlier near Ierapetra on the southeastern coast of Greece's largest island.

Stoked by gale-force wind, the blaze reached houses and hotels, fire brigade and local officials said, with local media reporting damage to some homes but no injuries.

Scores of residents and tourists were evacuated and moved to a temporary shelter at an indoor stadium in Ierapetra. Some left Crete by boat, authorities said.

“Three settlements were evacuated and more than 1,000 people left their homes. Some were taken to health centres with respiratory problems,” Crete's deputy civil protection governor George Tsapakos told public broadcaster ERT.

ERT footage showed a water bomber flying over an area thick with grey smoke.

With reinforcements from Athens on Thursday, firefighters fought to tame several resurgent blazes whipped up by wind, fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said.

“There are wind gusts in the area, some measuring 9 on the Beaufort scale, which are triggering rekindling and hindering firefighting efforts,” Vathrakogiannis said.

July tended to be the most difficult month of the fire season due to high temperatures and strong wind, he said.

Greece and other countries in the Mediterranean are in an area scientists have called “a wildfire hotspot” — with blazes common during hot and dry summers. These have become more destructive in recent years, authorities say, due to a fast-changing climate.

Thousands have fled wildfires in Turkey and at least eight people have died as a result of a heatwave in Europe.

Reuters

