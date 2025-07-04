Football clubs including Paris St Germain, who have several Portuguese internationals in their squad, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Real Madrid observed a moment of silence during training for their matches in the Club World Cup taking place in the US.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said on Thursday forward Pedro Neto was weighing whether to play in Friday's quarterfinal against Palmeiras, as the Portuguese international mourns the death of his close friend.
Jota's manager at Liverpool, Arne Slot, said on Thursday his thoughts were with his family. “My message to them is clear — you will never walk alone,” Slot said.
“For us as a club, the sense of shock is absolute. Diogo was not just our player. He was a loved one to all of us. He was a teammate, a colleague, a workmate and in all of those roles he was special.”
In Gondomar, a town of about 160,000 people in the Porto metropolitan area known for artisanal gold and filigree jewellery, residents were struggling to come to terms with the sudden death of a local hero.
Brothers Diogo Jota and Andre Silva mourned by family, Portugal's PM
Image: Temilade Adelaja/Reuters
Prime Minister Luis Montenegro joined members of Diogo Jota’s family for a private wake on Friday in the Liverpool footballer’s hometown in northern Portugal after his death with his brother Andre Silva in a car crash in Spain.
Jota's longtime agent Jorge Mendes was also seen joining the family, including wife Rute Cardoso, who married the footballer just weeks earlier. Montenegro spent almost half an hour with the family before leaving without making a statement.
A convoy of hearses carrying the bodies left for Gondomar near Porto on Thursday evening from the morgue of Puebla de Sanabria, near where the Lamborghini the brothers were travelling in veered off the road and burst into flames shortly after midnight on Thursday. Police said they suspected a tyre had burst.
A public wake is expected to take place at a chapel in Gondomar from 4pm (3pm GMT) and a funeral on Saturday at a church nearby at 10am local time, the office of Gondomar's mayor said.
The death of Jota at the age of 28 has jolted the world of football, with messages of homage pouring in from former teammates, clubs, national leaders and fans. Outside Liverpool's Anfield stadium fans left flowers, scarves and handwritten notes, many from children.
Football clubs including Paris St Germain, who have several Portuguese internationals in their squad, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Real Madrid observed a moment of silence during training for their matches in the Club World Cup taking place in the US.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said on Thursday forward Pedro Neto was weighing whether to play in Friday's quarterfinal against Palmeiras, as the Portuguese international mourns the death of his close friend.
Jota's manager at Liverpool, Arne Slot, said on Thursday his thoughts were with his family. “My message to them is clear — you will never walk alone,” Slot said.
“For us as a club, the sense of shock is absolute. Diogo was not just our player. He was a loved one to all of us. He was a teammate, a colleague, a workmate and in all of those roles he was special.”
In Gondomar, a town of about 160,000 people in the Porto metropolitan area known for artisanal gold and filigree jewellery, residents were struggling to come to terms with the sudden death of a local hero.
Liverpool FC and fans devastated by Diogo Jota's death in car crash
At the Diogo Jota Academy in Gondomar — whose motto is “It’s not important where we come from, but where we are going” — people placed candles, flowers and scarves and shirts from the various clubs he played for and from the Portuguese national team, in tribute to the player.
Jota opened the academy in 2022 for children aged 6-9 at the Gondomar Football Club where he played for 10 years as a child.
It was at Gondomar's high school that he met his wife. They began dating aged 15 when in the same class and she became a pillar in his life.
When they were 19, they moved to Madrid, when Jota was transferred from the small Portuguese club Paços de Ferreira to Atletico de Madrid.
“Besides being his girlfriend and best friend, I'm his No 1 fan,” Cardoso told the newspaper A Bola at the time.
Jota was making his way back to Liverpool by car after he was told he should avoid plane travel for up to six weeks after lung surgery to address a fractured rib, his physiotherapist Miguel Goncalves told broadcaster Now late on Thursday. Goncalves said Jota had been recovering well from the pneumothorax surgery and he had planned to take a ferry to the UK from Spain.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain
Former Mamelodi Sundowns chair Angelo Tsichlas dies in car crash
Sinamandla Zondi’s family shocked after death of their ‘healthy boy’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos