World

Trump celebrates tax bill victory at Iowa fairground rally

04 July 2025 - 09:30 By Nandita Bose
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump stands with agriculture secretary Brooke Rollins and interior secretary Doug Burgum upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, after a visit to Iowa on July 4 2025.
US President Donald Trump stands with agriculture secretary Brooke Rollins and interior secretary Doug Burgum upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, after a visit to Iowa on July 4 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

US President Donald Trump took a victory lap in friendly territory on Thursday, celebrating passage of his huge tax-cut and border security bill among supporters at the Iowa State Fairground.

Trump flew to the state, which voted for him by large margins during the past three presidential elections, directly after the US House of Representatives passed his “big, beautiful bill” and sent it to his desk to be enacted into law.

“Every major promise I made to the people of Iowa in 2024 became a promise kept,” Trump told the crowd of thousands at the fairgrounds in Des Moines.

By visiting the state Trump was reinforcing his image as a president who delivers on his promises, especially to his rural and conservative base.

Trump said he will sign the bill at a White House ceremony on Friday, the Independence Day holiday in the US and the deadline he had set for Congress to approve the mammoth piece of legislation.

The measure will give Trump billions of dollars to press forward with his domestic agenda, ramping up migrant deportations and cutting taxes while rolling back health benefits and food assistance.

US Senate passes Trump’s sweeping tax-cut and spending bill, setting up House battle

US Senate Republicans passed President Donald Trump's massive tax-cut and spending bill on Tuesday by the narrowest of margins, advancing a package ...
News
2 days ago

US Senate pushes ahead on Trump tax cuts as non-partisan analysis raises price tag

US Senate Republicans pushed President Donald Trump's sweeping tax cut and spending bill forward on Sunday in a marathon weekend session even as a ...
News
4 days ago

“This bill includes the largest tax cut in American history, the largest spending cut in American history, the largest border security investment in American history,” Trump said.

The package will add $3.4-trillion (R59.6-trillion) to the nation's $36.2-trillion (R634.62-trillion) debt, according to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.

The passage of the bill marked weeks of arm twisting by Trump and his allies in Congress to convince sceptical Republicans to push through the bill on a rapid timetable.

It was part of a string of victories for Trump in recent days, including convincing Iran and Israel to agree to a ceasefire after the US struck Iran’s nuclear sites last month.

Trump lambasted Democrats in Congress for voting against the measure, which passed on party-line votes in both chambers. He attributed that to Democrats hating him.

“But I hate them too,” he said.

Trump said the vote will make for campaign fodder during next year’s midterm elections, when control of Congress will be at stake. Some Republicans worry that deep cuts to the Medicaid health programme will hurt the party's prospects in the 2026 midterm elections.

The president said the bill will bolster his aggressive immigration enforcement and deportation efforts but again pledged to work with farms and hotels concerned about a thinning labour force.

Trump's trade policies have whipsawed agricultural communities in Iowa, creating economic uncertainty and testing loyalties. Iowa farmers have been hit hard, especially with China's retaliatory tariffs slashing soybean exports and prices.

Reuters spoke to five attendees at the rally who said they braved the sweltering heat to show support for Trump. Most praised his handling of immigration and grocery prices.

Despite widespread media coverage, only one of the five was aware of the existence of the tax-cut bill and praised it for giving Trump more resources for immigration enforcement.

Reuters

MORE:

Trump suggests slashing Tesla subsidies, Musk says ‘cut it all’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested the department of government efficiency should review the subsidies to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's companies ...
News
2 days ago

Republican senator Tillis bows out of re-election race after Trump attacks

US Republican senator Thom Tillis said on Sunday he will not seek re-election next year, a day after President Donald Trump said he would consider ...
News
4 days ago

How Trump defanged the justice department’s political corruption watchdogs

Created after the Watergate scandal, the US justice department’s public integrity section has fought political corruption for nearly half a century.
News
3 weeks ago

Musk-Trump breakup puts $22bn SpaceX contracts at risk, jolting US space programme

About $22bn of SpaceX's government contracts are at risk and many US space programmes could face dramatic changes in the fallout from Elon Musk and ...
News
4 weeks ago

WATCH | ‘Disgusting abomination’: Musk on Trump’s tax and spending bill

Senate Republicans were divided about the bill even before Elon Musk's missives.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Man's body recovered in Drakensberg, murder case opened South Africa
  2. Shoprite introduces R5 toiletries to take on hygiene poverty in SA South Africa
  3. Security changes at OR Tambo Airport, passengers urged to arrive earlier South Africa
  4. POLL | Should the constitution be amended to deny illegal foreigners access to ... South Africa
  5. Man spotted carrying a printer near guesthouse led to fake cash bust South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump says he will put 20% tariff on Vietnam, cooling tensions| REUTERS
Indonesia suspends search for 30 missing in ferry mishap | REUTERS