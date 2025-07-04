WATCH | Indonesia suspends search for 30 missing after ferry sinks near Bali

The search for the missing since Thursday morning had been hampered by strong currents and winds, the national rescue agency Basarnas said.
Video provided by Basarnas showed what appeared to be the body of one person being carried to shore from a fishing boat in calm seas.
The passengers were all Indonesian, the transport ministry said.
One of the survivors, Eko Toniansyah, 25, who lost his father, told Reuters the ferry suddenly began sinking and tilting, causing panic among the passengers who scrambled for life vests.
Another survivor, Bejo Santoso, 52, said strong waves had caused the ferry to sway around 30 minutes after leaving port.
Dozens of people prepared to jump as the ferry began to sink, Santoso said.
Ferries are a regular mode of transport in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, and accidents are common as lax safety standards often allow vessels to be overloaded without adequate life-saving equipment.
A small ferry capsized in 2023 near Indonesia's Sulawesi island, killing at least 15 people.
Reuters
Indonesia suspends search for 30 missing after ferry sinks near Bali
