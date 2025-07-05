World

Dalai Lama says he hopes to live for another 40 years

05 July 2025 - 11:43 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The elderly Dalai Lama on Saturday said that he hopes to live for another 40 years. File photo.
The elderly Dalai Lama on Saturday said that he hopes to live for another 40 years. File photo.
Image: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

The elderly Dalai Lama on Saturday said that he hopes to live for another 40 years until he is about 130 years old, days after he sought to allay speculation over his succession by saying he would reincarnate upon his death.

The Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader was speaking during a ceremony organised by his followers to offer prayers for his long life, ahead of his 90th birthday on Sunday. The Dalai Lama previously told Reuters in December he might live to 110.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Dalai Lama says trust will identify successor

The Dalai Lama says an NPO he set up will have the sole authority to identify his reincarnation, countering China's insistence that it will choose ...
News
2 days ago

FACTBOX | What is the trust that will identify the Dalai Lama’s successor?

The Dalai Lama said on Wednesday his Gaden Phodrang Trust would have the sole authority to recognise his future reincarnation, rejecting any role for ...
News
2 days ago

Dalai Lama set to reveal succession plan

The Dalai Lama will address a major three-day gathering of Buddhist religious figures this week ahead of his 90th birthday as his followers wait for ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. University of Fort Hare rugby team left without accommodation in Pretoria South Africa
  2. 'This gives us dignity': The R2 meal that's a lifeline in Cape Town South Africa
  3. Sassa investigating clients thought to have other sources of income South Africa
  4. Shoprite introduces R5 toiletries to take on hygiene poverty in SA South Africa
  5. Man spotted carrying a printer near guesthouse led to fake cash bust South Africa

Latest Videos

Many more killed overnight in Israeli strikes on Gaza
Amid global gloom, a Swedish VC sees bright skies over Africa