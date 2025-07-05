World

Trump says Iran has not agreed to inspections, give up enrichment

05 July 2025 - 11:19 By Andrea Shalal and Jasper Ward
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US president Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on July 1, 2025.
US president Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on July 1, 2025.
Image: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran had not agreed to inspections of its nuclear programme or to give up enriching uranium.

He told reporters aboard Air Force One that he believed Tehran's nuclear programme had been set back permanently though Iran could restart it at a different location.

Trump said he would discuss Iran with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he visits the White House on Monday.

“I would say it's set back permanently,” Trump said as he travelled to New Jersey after an Independence Day celebration at the White House. “I would think they'd have to start at a different location. And if they did start, it would be a problem.”

Trump said he would not allow Tehran to resume its nuclear programme, adding that Iran did want to meet him.

The UN nuclear watchdog said on Friday it had pulled its last remaining inspectors from Iran as a standoff deepens over their return to the country's nuclear facilities bombed by the US and Israel.

The US and Israel say Iran was enriching uranium to build nuclear weapons. Tehran insists its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.

Israel launched its first military strikes on Iran's nuclear sites in a 12-day war with the Islamic Republic three weeks ago. The International Atomic Energy Agency's inspectors have not been able to inspect Iran's facilities since then, even though IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has said that is his top priority.

Iran's parliament has passed a law suspending co-operation with the IAEA until the safety of its nuclear facilities can be guaranteed. While the IAEA says Iran has not yet formally informed it of any suspension, it is unclear when the agency's inspectors will be able to return to Iran.

Iran has accused the agency of effectively paving the way for the bombings by issuing a damning report on May 31 that led to a resolution by the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors declaring Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations.

The US and Israeli military strikes either destroyed or badly damaged Iran's three uranium enrichment sites. But it was less clear what has happened to much of Iran's nine tonnes of enriched uranium, especially the more than 400kg enriched to up to 60% purity, a short step from weapons grade.

Reuters

MORE:

G7 urges talks to resume for deal on Iran nuclear programme

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations said on Monday they supported the ceasefire between Israel and Iran and urged for negotiations to ...
News
4 days ago

Trump to host Netanyahu at the White House on July 7, US official says

US President Donald Trump plans to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on July 7, a US official said, as the US ...
News
4 days ago

US Democrats introduce resolution to check Trump’s use of military against Iran

Three Democratic legislators from the US House of Representatives introduced a war powers resolution on Monday to check President Donald Trump's use ...
News
1 week ago

POLL | Was President Trump’s strike on Iran ‘a bold defence of global security’ or an unlawful act of war?

Experts warned of a potential wider conflict with devastating consequences.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. University of Fort Hare rugby team left without accommodation in Pretoria South Africa
  2. 'This gives us dignity': The R2 meal that's a lifeline in Cape Town South Africa
  3. Sassa investigating clients thought to have other sources of income South Africa
  4. Shoprite introduces R5 toiletries to take on hygiene poverty in SA South Africa
  5. Man spotted carrying a printer near guesthouse led to fake cash bust South Africa

Latest Videos

Many more killed overnight in Israeli strikes on Gaza
Amid global gloom, a Swedish VC sees bright skies over Africa