South Korea's presidential adviser to fly to Washington ahead of tariff deadline

06 July 2025 - 09:38 By Reuters
US President Donald Trump announced the tariffs at the White House in Washington DC on April 2 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

South Korea's presidential security adviser plans to visit Washington during July 6-8, his office said on Saturday.

Wi Sung-lac, President Lee Jae Myung's national security adviser, plans to “have in-depth discussions about all the pending issues between South Korea and the US”, the office said in a statement.

His visit comes as South Korea may seek an extension of the freeze on US tariffs that is set to expire within days. South Korea's trade minister Yeo Han-koo on Friday flew to Washington for meetings with US trade representative Jamieson Greer and other senior officials.

Wi is also expected to discuss a possible summit between US President Donald Trump and Lee, who took office last month.

On Sunday, Wi answered questions from reporters at Incheon airport where he did not confirm he would meet US secretary of state Marco Rubio but he did say he is seeking “to meet my (US) counterpart” as talks on trade and defence have “entered a crucial phase”, according to video from Yonhap News.

Reuters

