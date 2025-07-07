World

Israel, Hamas set for Gaza ceasefire talks as Netanyahu due to meet Trump

07 July 2025 - 13:08 By Nidal Al Mughrabi, Maayan Lubell and Alexander Cornwell
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Before departing for Washington to meet with US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli negotiators had been given clear instructions to achieve a ceasefire under conditions Israel has accepted.
Before departing for Washington to meet with US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli negotiators had been given clear instructions to achieve a ceasefire under conditions Israel has accepted.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Israel and Hamas are set to hold indirect talks in Qatar for a second day on Monday, aimed at securing a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza, ahead of a meeting in Washington between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

Trump said a deal could be reached this week. Before departing for Washington on Sunday, Netanyahu said Israeli negotiators had been given clear instructions to achieve a ceasefire under conditions Israel has accepted.

An Israeli official described the atmosphere at the Gaza talks, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, as positive. Palestinian officials said initial meetings on Sunday ended inconclusively.

A second Israeli official said the issue of humanitarian aid had been discussed in Qatar, without providing details.

The truce talks have been revived after last month's 12-day Israeli air war against its arch-foe Iran, which backs Hamas.

The US-backed proposal for a 60-day ceasefire envisages a phased release of hostages, Israeli troop withdrawals from parts of Gaza and discussions on ending the war entirely.

Ending the war has been the main sticking point in past rounds of talks, with Hamas demanding a full end to the conflict in return for releasing all hostages, and Israel insisting it would fight until Hamas is dismantled.

Some of Netanyahu's hardline coalition partners oppose ending the fighting. However, with Israelis having become increasingly weary of the 21-month-old war, his government is expected to back a ceasefire.

The war was triggered on October 7 2023, when Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. About 20 of the remaining 50 hostages in Gaza are believed to be alive.

Israel's retaliatory military campaign against Hamas has killed more than 57,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health authorities, led to a hunger crisis, displaced nearly all the population and left most of the territory in ruins.

Reuters

READ MORE:

First indirect Hamas-Israel ceasefire talks ended inconclusively, Palestinian sources say

The first session of indirect Hamas-Israel ceasefire talks in Qatar ended inconclusively, two Palestinian sources familiar with the matter said early ...
News
5 hours ago

Israel attacks Houthi targets in three Yemeni ports and power plant

Israel has attacked Houthi targets in three Yemeni ports and a power plant, the Israeli military said early on Monday, marking the first Israeli ...
News
6 hours ago

From Karachi to Gaza: Pakistani start-up ships prosthetics to child war survivors

As soon as eight-year-old Sidra Al Bordeeni returned from the clinic with her prosthetic arm, she jumped on a bicycle in the Jordanian refugee camp ...
News
2 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Children of slain audit manager Mpho Mafole 'not ready to say goodbye' South Africa
  2. 'This gives us dignity': The R2 meal that's a lifeline in Cape Town South Africa
  3. 'I will die for this badge': KZN top cop Mkhwanazi alleges political ... South Africa
  4. Senior officials stall investigations of artists’ murders: Mkhwanazi South Africa
  5. University of Fort Hare rugby team left without accommodation in Pretoria South Africa

Latest Videos

Health Minister receives investigation report on racial allegations in health ...
[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President ...