World

Baby from brain-dead Georgia woman kept alive under abortion law has been delivered

08 July 2025 - 07:11
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Despite being medically declared brain-dead in February, Adrianna Smith was kept on life support under Georgia’s strict abortion laws until she gave birth under caesarian in June.
Despite being medically declared brain-dead in February, Adrianna Smith was kept on life support under Georgia’s strict abortion laws until she gave birth under caesarian in June.
Image: Supplied via GoFundMe campaign

The mother of a 31-year-old brain-dead pregnant woman who was kept on life support under Georgia’s strict abortion laws has confirmed her baby has been delivered.

Adriana Smith’s mother, April Newkirk, told local outlet 11 Alive the premature baby boy, named Chance, was born by caesarian on June 13 and weighed 0.8kg. He is receiving treatment in the neonatal intensive care unit.

"Today I held my grandson. His breathing was better. I did skin to skin. I was so afraid. Chance is 1.2kg," Newkirk shared on July 6, updating the GoFundMe page she set up to help Smith's seven-year-old son.

Smith, an Atlanta nurse, was nine weeks pregnant in February when she complained about headaches. She was given medication but within days she was found unresponsive. In hospital, extensive blood clots were found in her brain and doctors declared her brain-dead.

Despite her condition, doctors treating her decided Georgia law required she be kept on life support to allow the foetus to develop. The hospital said this was in line with the state's "heartbeat" legislation, signed into law in 2019, which bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected, which is typically around six weeks into pregnancy.

A spokesperson for Georgia attorney-general Chris Carr has, however, questioned how Smith's situation was handled. There is nothing in the law that requires medical professionals to keep a woman on life support after brain death, Carr's office told AtlantaNewsFirst

"Removing life support is not an action "with the purpose to terminate a pregnancy." 

A celebration of life for Smith was held on June 28. The GoFundMe fundraiser for her children has raised $488,000 (R8.6m) from more than 13,800 donations.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Family powerless as brain-dead pregnant woman kept alive in US

This complex and painful situation is because of one of the strictest abortion laws in the US.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Why are thousands of babies dumped each year in SA instead of being safely aborted?

Health Beat travels to a mortuary in Soweto, where the bodies of newborns and foetuses speak volumes about the challenges facing mothers
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

Advocates hope US election will mark turning point for Black maternal health

Reproductive health advocates aim to raise awareness about health inequities affecting Black women who face higher rates of maternal mortality and ...
News
8 months ago

Our fight for abortion rights continues

As we mark 30 years of democracy, women’s rights to choose about their bodies remain controversial, divisive and highly stigmatised, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
8 months ago

Poland clamps down on hospitals refusing to perform abortions

Polish authorities have imposed a significant fine on a hospital for denying an abortion to a woman whose pregnancy may have endangered her life, ...
News
1 year ago

‘Unthinkable’ normalised two years after US abortion ruling

Abortions in the US increased in 2023 compared to 2020, with increases most pronounced in states such as Illinois, New Mexico and Virginia, which ...
News
1 year ago

Abortion battles shift to medical emergencies, travel

The legal landscape surrounding abortion has been roiled by uncertainty since the US supreme court last year overturned its landmark 1973 Roe vs Wade ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Children of slain audit manager Mpho Mafole 'not ready to say goodbye' South Africa
  2. No social grants suspended: Sassa South Africa
  3. POLL | Did Mkhwanazi cross the line by going public with SAPS concerns? South Africa
  4. Senior officials stall investigations of artists’ murders: Mkhwanazi South Africa
  5. Pensioner loses more than R150k in three days South Africa

Latest Videos

Urgent search for survivors in Texas after catastrophic floods | REUTERS
Fire at Cairo telecoms center injures 22, disrupts communications | REUTERS