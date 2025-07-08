World

Blaze at Cairo telecommunications building disrupts communications, injures 22

08 July 2025 - 07:30 By Momen Saeed Atallah and Jaidaa Taha
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze that erupted in a telecommunications building in the Ramses district of downtown Cairo, Egypt on July 7 2025.
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze that erupted in a telecommunications building in the Ramses district of downtown Cairo, Egypt on July 7 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

At least 22 people were injured after a fire broke out on Monday in a key telecom data centre in Cairo, the spokesperson for Egypt's health ministry told Reuters, as disruptions of communications across the capital were recorded.

A state TV reporter said it had been contained.

People were unable to make phone calls and a major internet disruption was registered after the fire erupted in the building in central Cairo, with internet monitoring group Netblocks saying network data showed national connectivity at 62% of ordinary levels.

The health ministry posted alternative numbers for ambulance services across different governorates in case people were unable to reach its main hotline.

Besides phone calls, some digital banking services were also impacted, including credit cards, ATM machines and online transactions, a bank source and residents said. Banks had been closed for the day.

The injuries were mostly because of smoke inhalation, said health ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar.

“A fire broke out tonight in one of the equipment rooms at the Ramses switchboard of the Telecom Egypt company which led to a temporary disruption of telecommunications services,” the National Telecom Regulatory Authority said.

It said services would be restored over the next few hours after power to the entire building was cut as a safety measure.

A plume of smoke could be seen above the Ramses district.

The state news agency MENA said the fire had been prevented from spreading to the entire building and neighbouring rooftops.

An initial examination indicated the fire was likely to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, MENA cited a security source as saying.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Australia’s Victoria to start anti-hate task force after Melbourne synagogue arson

Australia's Victoria state will set up an anti-hate task force to help frame laws giving police more powers to tackle violent protests as it ...
News
23 hours ago

Fifteen residents escape unharmed after blaze engulfs building in Katlehong

All 15 residents were fortunate to escape unharmed when a fire broke out at a building they were occupying in Katlehong on Wednesday night.
News
4 days ago

Wildfire on Crete scorches forest, forces evacuation of more than 1,000

At least 230 firefighters, with 46 fire engines and helicopters, were deployed to contain the conflagration, which broke out a day earlier near ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Children of slain audit manager Mpho Mafole 'not ready to say goodbye' South Africa
  2. No social grants suspended: Sassa South Africa
  3. POLL | Did Mkhwanazi cross the line by going public with SAPS concerns? South Africa
  4. Senior officials stall investigations of artists’ murders: Mkhwanazi South Africa
  5. Pensioner loses more than R150k in three days South Africa

Latest Videos

Urgent search for survivors in Texas after catastrophic floods | REUTERS
Fire at Cairo telecoms center injures 22, disrupts communications | REUTERS