Lurid tale of China's cross-dressing 'red uncle' goes viral online

The tale of a middle-aged Chinese man, or “uncle”, who disguised himself as a woman to secretly film and share videos of his hookups with more than 1,000 men, shook China's social media, spurring fears for public health, privacy and marital fidelity.
The hashtag “red uncle” was the top trending item on China's popular microblog Weibo on Tuesday, drawing at least 200-million views as users expressed incredulity and shock.
The online posts told how the man in the eastern city of Nanjing lured 1,691 heterosexual men into sexual encounters at his home that he recorded and distributed online.
The video sharing was confirmed by district police in Nanjing on Tuesday. They said the cross-dressing man, surnamed Jiao, had been detained on Sunday on suspicion of spreading obscene material.
Police said Jiao was aged 38, not 60, as social media posts stated. They also denied he had intimate meetings with more than 1,000 men, but did not give a figure.
Jiao could not be immediately reached for comment.
Same-sex relations are not illegal in China but dissemination of images of sexual acts is punishable by law.
Taking pictures of sexual activities in a private setting and sharing them also violates privacy rights and could be deemed a criminal offence.
Many social media users expressed public health concerns, with one Weibo user warning the incident could be “a big headache” for epidemic prevention authorities.
Social media users also circulated a montage of headshots of nearly 100 men supposed to have met the “red uncle”, prompting mock advice from some, urging women to check if their fiances or husbands featured.
“The invasion of personal privacy is a no-no,” said one user, warning it was irresponsible to publish such a compilation.
Reuters
