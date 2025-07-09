World

Greek ship sinks off Yemen after Houthi attack, crew being rescued, sources say

09 July 2025 - 12:06 By Jonathan Saul, Yannis Souliotis and Renee Maltezou
Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack on the Greek-operated MV Magic Seas bulk carrier off southwest Yemen. File photo.
Image: HOUTHI MEDIA CENTRE/Handout via REUTERS

The Liberia-flagged Greek-operated bulk carrier Eternity C has sunk after a Houthi attack off Yemen, four maritime security sources told Reuters on Wednesday, and efforts to rescue the crew were under way.

Some of the crew were in life jackets in the water and at least five people have been rescued so far, two of the sources said.

Reuters

