The Liberia-flagged Greek-operated bulk carrier Eternity C has sunk after a Houthi attack off Yemen, four maritime security sources told Reuters on Wednesday, and efforts to rescue the crew were under way.
Some of the crew were in life jackets in the water and at least five people have been rescued so far, two of the sources said.
Reuters
Greek ship sinks off Yemen after Houthi attack, crew being rescued, sources say
Image: HOUTHI MEDIA CENTRE/Handout via REUTERS
The Liberia-flagged Greek-operated bulk carrier Eternity C has sunk after a Houthi attack off Yemen, four maritime security sources told Reuters on Wednesday, and efforts to rescue the crew were under way.
Some of the crew were in life jackets in the water and at least five people have been rescued so far, two of the sources said.
Reuters
READ MORE:
WATCH | Greece rescues hundreds of migrants from Libya
Two crew wounded, two missing in attack on ship off Yemen; Houthis claim assault on Greek bulk carrier
Israel attacks Houthi targets in three Yemeni ports and power plant
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos