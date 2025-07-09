World

US Treasury's Bessent to skip South Africa G20 meeting, heading to Japan

09 July 2025 - 09:32 By Andrea Shalal
US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent won't attend the G20 meeting in SA next week. File photo.
Image: ERS/Elizabeth Frantz

US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent will skip a Group of 20 (G20) finance officials meeting in South Africa next week, sources familiar with his plans told Reuters — but will attend the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, according to a Treasury spokesperson.

Bessent's decision to miss the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting marks the second time this year he has opted against attending a G20 meeting in South Africa, which is serving as the group's president this year.

A Treasury official confirmed that Michael Kaplan, acting undersecretary for international affairs, will represent the department at the July 17-18 meeting near Durban instead of Bessent. The US is due to head the G20 group, which it helped found in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, next year.

Bessent, a key figure in President Donald Trump's trade negotiations, will represent the US at the US national day at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka, a Treasury spokesperson said. The national day will be marked on July 19.

It was not immediately clear if he would engage in bilateral meetings during the visit.

Japan, South Korea face 25% tariffs as Trump ramps up trade war in letters to leaders

US extends negotiating deadline to August 1.
Politics
1 day ago

News of Bessent's trip comes a day after Trump sent a letter to Japan raising tariffs on Japanese imports to 25%, starting August 1. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said he would continue negotiations with the US to seek a mutually beneficial deal.

Bessent skipped SA's first G20 finance meeting in February to attend Trump's first cabinet meeting in Washington. Finance ministers from China, Japan, India and Canada also skipped the meeting in Cape Town focused on tackling global poverty, as did the EU's top economic official.

Bessent's February decision came amid rising tensions between Washington and Pretoria as Trump threatened to cut off funding for SA, accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa's government of confiscating land from white South Africans. US secretary of state Marco Rubio also skipped a February G20 foreign ministers meeting in SA.

In May Trump declined to say whether he would attend a G20 leaders summit in SA in November, after ambushing Ramaphosa at the White House with explosive false claims of white genocide and land seizures in Africa's largest economy.

On Monday Trump sent Ramaphosa a letter informing him that imports from SA would be subject to a 30% tariff starting next month, unless the country agrees to reduce its trade barriers to US goods — one of more than a dozen countries to get similar letters.

Reuters

