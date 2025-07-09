World

WATCH | Germany accuses China of laser targeting aircraft in EU mission

09 July 2025 - 15:40 By Madeline Chambers and Sabine Siebold
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Chinese navy warship sails near the Scarborough Shoal on February 18 2025 in the South China Sea. A flare-up in tensions comes as concerns mount in the EU about Chinese influence on critical technologies and security infrastructure in Europe.
A Chinese navy warship sails near the Scarborough Shoal on February 18 2025 in the South China Sea. A flare-up in tensions comes as concerns mount in the EU about Chinese influence on critical technologies and security infrastructure in Europe.
Image: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Germany summoned the Chinese ambassador to the foreign ministry on Tuesday after saying China's military had laser-targeted a German aircraft taking part in an EU operation in the Red Sea, an account Beijing denied.

The flare-up in tensions comes as concerns mount in the EU about Chinese influence on critical technologies and security infrastructure in Europe.

"Putting German personnel at risk and disrupting the operation is completely unacceptable," said Germany's foreign ministry on social media platform X.

China's foreign ministry, when asked about the accusation on Wednesday, said Germany's information was "totally inconsistent with the facts known by the Chinese side."

"The Chinese Navy carried out escort operations in the Gulf of Aden and waters around Somalia, fulfilled its responsibilities as a major country, and contributed to the maintenance of international waterway security," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference.

China and Germany should "take a fact-based attitude and strengthen communication in a timely manner to avoid misunderstanding and misjudgement", Mao added.

Germany's defence ministry said the aircraft, taking part in the EU's Aspides mission which protects international sea routes in the Red Sea, had been contributing a Multi-Sensor Platform, or "flying eye" for reconnaissance of the area since October.

A Chinese warship, which had been encountered several times in the area, had laser-targeted the aircraft with no reason or prior communication during a routine mission flight, said a ministry spokesperson. The incident took place at the beginning of July.

"By using the laser, the warship put at risk the safety of personnel and material," said the spokesperson, adding the mission flight was aborted as a precaution and the aircraft landed safely at a base in Djibouti.

WATCH | Taiwan launches annual war games with simulated attacks

Taiwan launched its largest military drills on Wednesday, starting with simulated attacks on its command systems and infrastructure ahead of a ...
News
4 hours ago

The deployment of the MSP in Aspides has since been resumed, he said.

The MSP is operated by a civilian commercial service provider and German armed forces personnel are involved, said the ministry, adding the data collected significantly contributes to awareness for partners.

China has previously denied accusations of firing or pointing lasers at US planes. Incidents involving a European Nato member and China are more unusual.

In 2020 the US Pacific Fleet said a Chinese warship had fired a laser at a US naval patrol aircraft flying in airspace above international waters west of Guam. China said that did not accord with the facts.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Russian Navy deputy head Gudkov killed by Ukraine, says Moscow

Maj-Gen Mikhail Gudkov, deputy head of the Russian Navy and a former commander of a marine brigade fighting against Ukraine, has been killed in ...
News
6 days ago

Limpet mine may have damaged Greek tanker off Libya, say sources

A limpet mine may have caused a blast that damaged a Greek tanker sailing off Libya's coast last week, the fifth such incident to hit commercial ...
News
1 week ago

Greek court orders pretrial detention of Azeri accused of espionage

A Greek court ordered the pretrial detention on Wednesday of a 26-year-old Azeri man charged with espionage on the island of Crete which is home to a ...
News
1 week ago

UK to expand submarine fleet in shift to 'warfighting readiness'

Britain will expand its nuclear-powered attack submarine fleet as part of a defence review to be published on Monday designed to prepare the country ...
News
1 month ago

Putin says Russia stands with China against 'neo-Nazism'

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for joining celebrations to mark 80 years since the "sacred" victory over Adolf ...
News
2 months ago

Germany rejects 'absurd' accusations after Uganda's military cuts ties

A spokesperson for Germany's foreign ministry said at a press conference in Berlin on Monday that accusations by Uganda are "absurd and without any ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pensioner loses more than R150k in three days South Africa
  2. Security beefed up at Mkhwanazi’s home after explosive allegations South Africa
  3. No social grants suspended: Sassa South Africa
  4. LISTEN | ‘Mkhwanazi may have ended his life in police’: O’Sullivan bristles South Africa
  5. Children of slain audit manager Mpho Mafole 'not ready to say goodbye' South Africa

Latest Videos

UN alarmed by deadly protests in Kenya
Yemen's Houthi rebels release video of their deadly attack on cargo ship in Red ...