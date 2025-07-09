WATCH | Germany accuses China of laser targeting aircraft in EU mission

China and Germany should "take a fact-based attitude and strengthen communication in a timely manner to avoid misunderstanding and misjudgement", Mao added.
Germany summoned the Chinese ambassador to the foreign ministry on Tuesday after saying China's military had laser-targeted a German aircraft taking part in an EU operation in the Red Sea, an account Beijing denied.
The flare-up in tensions comes as concerns mount in the EU about Chinese influence on critical technologies and security infrastructure in Europe.
"Putting German personnel at risk and disrupting the operation is completely unacceptable," said Germany's foreign ministry on social media platform X.
China's foreign ministry, when asked about the accusation on Wednesday, said Germany's information was "totally inconsistent with the facts known by the Chinese side."
"The Chinese Navy carried out escort operations in the Gulf of Aden and waters around Somalia, fulfilled its responsibilities as a major country, and contributed to the maintenance of international waterway security," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference.
The deployment of the MSP in Aspides has since been resumed, he said.
The MSP is operated by a civilian commercial service provider and German armed forces personnel are involved, said the ministry, adding the data collected significantly contributes to awareness for partners.
China has previously denied accusations of firing or pointing lasers at US planes. Incidents involving a European Nato member and China are more unusual.
In 2020 the US Pacific Fleet said a Chinese warship had fired a laser at a US naval patrol aircraft flying in airspace above international waters west of Guam. China said that did not accord with the facts.
Reuters
