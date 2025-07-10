World

Iran threat to UK significant and rising, say MPs

10 July 2025 - 15:00 By Michael Holden
Iran is 'there across the full spectrum of all the threats we have to be concerned with', says the UK parliament's intelligence and security committee chair Kevan Jones.
Image: UK Parliament/Handout via REUTERS

Iran poses a significant and wide-ranging threat to Britain and, while not in the same league as Russia or China, it is one that is rising and for which the UK government is not fully prepared, British MPs said in a report released on Thursday.

Parliament's intelligence and security committee said the Iranian threat varied from physical attacks on and potential assassinations of dissidents and Jewish targets to espionage, offensive cybercapabilities and its attempt to develop nuclear weapons.

“Iran is there across the full spectrum of all the threats we have to be concerned with,” committee chair Kevan Jones said.

“We remain concerned that the government's policy on Iran has been focused on crisis management and has been primarily driven by concerns about Iran's nuclear programme — to the exclusion of other issues.”

Iran's embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The committee said the British government should fully examine whether it could proscribe Iran's hardline Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, an action some MPs have long called for.

Though the evidence given to the committee concluded in August 2023, the MPs said their recommendations about action the government should take remained relevant.

Last year, the head of Britain's domestic spy agency MI5 said that since January 2022 his service and British police responded to 20 Iran-backed plots to kidnap or kill British nationals or individuals based in Britain and regarded by Tehran as a threat.

Iran reacted to that speech by rejecting what it said were repetitive accusations by British security officials.

In March, Britain said it would require the Iranian state to register everything it does to exert political influence in the UK, subjecting Tehran to an elevated tier of scrutiny in light of what it said was increasingly aggressive activity.

British security services say Tehran uses criminal proxies to carry out its work in Britain.

In December, two Romanians were charged after a journalist working for a Persian language media organisation in London was stabbed in the leg, while last month three Iranian men appeared in court charged with assisting Iran's foreign intelligence service and plotting violence against journalists.

Reuters

