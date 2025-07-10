World

WATCH | About 15 trapped in Los Angeles after industrial tunnel collapse

10 July 2025 - 12:00 By Gnaneshwar Rajan
Crews attempted to rescue workers trapped after a tunnel collapse in the Wilmington area, according to the Los Angeles fire department.
Image: Screengrab from Fox 11

As many as 15 workers were trapped in an industrial tunnel collapse in Los Angeles' Wilmington area, the city's fire department said late on Wednesday.

No injuries have been confirmed, according to the Los Angeles fire department (LAFD).

The collapse happened about 10km south of the tunnel's only access, LAFD said, adding that more than 100 responders were assigned to the incident.

“The City of Los Angeles has mobilised resources to the tunnel collapse in Wilmington,” mayor Karen Bass said in a post on X.

Reuters 

