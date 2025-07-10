As many as 15 workers were trapped in an industrial tunnel collapse in Los Angeles' Wilmington area, the city's fire department said late on Wednesday.
No injuries have been confirmed, according to the Los Angeles fire department (LAFD).
The collapse happened about 10km south of the tunnel's only access, LAFD said, adding that more than 100 responders were assigned to the incident.
“The City of Los Angeles has mobilised resources to the tunnel collapse in Wilmington,” mayor Karen Bass said in a post on X.
WATCH | About 15 trapped in Los Angeles after industrial tunnel collapse
Image: Screengrab from Fox 11
Reuters
