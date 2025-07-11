World

798 people killed while receiving aid in Gaza, says UN human rights office

11 July 2025 - 12:30 By Olivia Le Poidevin
Palestinians walk to collect aid supplies from the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled/File Photo

At least 798 people have been killed while trying to receive food aid in Gaza since the end of May, the UN human rights office said on Friday.

Of the total number of people killed while receiving food assistance since May 27, 615 were in the vicinity of Gaza Humanitarian Foundations sites, a spokesperson for the office of the high commissioner of human rights told reporters.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Israeli strike kills children near Gaza clinic with no immediate truce in sight

An Israeli airstrike hit Palestinians near a medical centre in Gaza on Thursday, killing 10 children and six adults, local health authorities said, ...
News
7 hours ago

Gazans reject Trump's displacement plan despite death and destruction

Whenever Mansour Abu Al-Khaier stares across Gaza, all the 45-year-old Palestinian man sees is death and destruction in the tiny enclave after nearly ...
News
1 day ago

TIMELINE | Key moments involving Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed efforts to recover the 50 hostages remaining in Gaza, 20 of whom are believed to be alive, with ...
News
2 days ago
