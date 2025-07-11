World

Armed men kidnap, kill nine bus passengers in Pakistan, say officials

11 July 2025 - 09:30 By Sakleem Ahmed
A young man holds a national flag in Islamabad, Pakistan. File photo.
Image: REUTERS

Armed men killed nine bus passengers after kidnapping them in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, officials said on Friday.

The passengers had been kidnapped from multiple buses on Thursday evening, said provincial government spokesperson Shahid Rind.

Their bodies with bullet wounds were found in mountains overnight, another government official Naveed Alam said.

No-one has claimed responsibility.

Separatist Baloch militants have in the past been involved in such incidents, killing passengers after identifying them as coming from the eastern Punjab province.

The Baloch Liberation Army is the strongest of a number of insurgent groups long operating in the area bordering Afghanistan and Iran, a mineral-rich region.

The ethnic Baloch militants blame authorities in Pakistan for stealing their regional resources to fund spending in Punjab province.

Reuters

