A judge in Milan has ordered the Italian arm of Spanish online delivery company Glovo to hold talks with unions about the specific health and safety risks faced by freelance couriers working in high temperatures in Italy, a court document shows.
The ruling, dated July 8 and reviewed by Reuters, came in response to an urgent request from the Nidil Cgil union as part of a broader legal case concerning Glovo's safety policies for its 7,000 delivery workers in Italy.
An Italian spokesperson for Glovo said the company had been in talks with unions for a while over heat-related issues, without giving details.
Judge Antonio Lombardi told Glovo to immediately hold talks with a union representative in charge of workers' health and safety over specific risks arising from heatwaves, taking into account age, gender and maternity status.
The order was issued under a fast-track procedure “given the high temperatures recorded due to the recent heatwaves, which have a particularly negative impact on the health and safety of riders”, the ruling said.
Glovo has been under fire in Italy over a bonus, worth only a few euro cents per delivery and rising in step with temperatures, to compensate riders working during extreme heat. The company suspended the award after criticism from unions and politicians.
Italy, like much of Europe, experienced heatwave conditions last week, with temperatures topping 35°C.
Glovo's owner, Delivery Hero, last year increased provisions related to the legal status of its riders in Italy to cover social security contributions, interest and fines that Italian authorities may claim from Glovo from 2016 until the end of 2024.
Reuters
Italian judge orders Glovo to discuss heat risks with unions
Image: EUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo
