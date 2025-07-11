World

Singer Chris Brown in UK court in nightclub assault case

11 July 2025 - 12:36 By Sam Tobin
US singer Chris Brown, who has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors said was an "unprovoked attack" on a music producer at the Tape nightclub in central London in 2023, outside the Southwark Crown Court in London on July 11 2025.
Image: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

US singer Chris Brown on Friday pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm by attacking a music producer with a bottle in a London nightclub two years ago.

Brown last month denied a more serious charge of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors said was an “unprovoked attack” on Abraham Diaw in a London nightclub in 2023.

The 36-year-old appeared in London's Southwark crown court on Friday, where he spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas of not guilty to causing actual bodily harm and a further charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Brown's co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu, 38, also pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing actual bodily harm, having previously denied attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm.

The pair's trial is due to begin on October 26 2026.

About 20 supporters sat in the public gallery behind the dock during Friday's short hearing, with two saying “we love you, Chris” as he left the court.

The R&B star, a two-time Grammy Award winner known for hits such as Loyal, Run It and Under the Influence, was granted bail in May after paying a £5m (R120.74m) security fee to begin his “Breezy Bowl XX” tour.

Brown was arrested at a hotel in Manchester, northern England, in May after returning to Britain for the first time since the incident two years ago. 

Reuters

