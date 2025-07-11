World

Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says

11 July 2025 - 07:30 By Gopal Sharma
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A member of the Nepalese army airlifts people stranded during the flood at the Bhote Koshi River in Nepal on July 8 2025.
A member of the Nepalese army airlifts people stranded during the flood at the Bhote Koshi River in Nepal on July 8 2025.
Image: Nepal Army/Handout via REUTERS

The deadly flood in Nepal's Bhote Koshi River that killed at least nine people and left more than two dozen missing this week was triggered by the draining of a supraglacial lake in the Tibet region of China, a regional climate monitoring body said on Wednesday.

At least 19 people, including six Chinese workers at the Beijing-aided Inland Container Depot, remain missing in Nepal after Tuesday's floods that also washed away the "Friendship Bridge" that links Nepal and China.

China's official Xinhua news agency said 11 people were unaccounted for on the Chinese side of the mountainous border region.

The Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (Icimod) said satellite imagery showed the flood originated from the draining of the lake north of Nepal's Langtang Himal range.

"This is based on the preliminary analysis based on the available satellite images," Sudan Maharjan, a remote sensing analyst and glacier expert at Icimod, told Reuters.

A supraglacial lake is formed on the surface of glaciers, particularly in debris-covered areas. It often begins as small meltwater ponds that gradually expand and sometimes merge to form a larger supraglacial lake, experts said.

Saswata Sanyal, another Icimod official, said such events were increasing at an "unprecedented" pace in the Hindu Kush mountains spread across Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Myanmar, Nepal and Pakistan.

"We need to delve deeper into the triggers that are resulting in cascading impacts," Sanyal said.

The June to September monsoon causes massive floods and landslides in mountainous Nepal which, officials and experts said, is vulnerable to effects of climate change such as extreme weather patterns, inconsistent rainfall, flash floods, landslides and glacial lake outburst floods.

This year's early monsoon rains have inflicted deadly damage elsewhere in Nepal where at least 38 people have been killed or are missing since May 29, according to data from the government's national disaster relief, reduction and management authority.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Dozens missing after floods on Nepal-China border

More than two dozen people are missing after heavy rainfall in the Tibet region of China triggered a deluge in the Bhote Koshi River, which flows ...
News
2 days ago

China's north and west on alert after sweeping rains trigger deadly floods

China's north and west braced for flash floods and landslides on Thursday as annual 'Plum Rains' left a trail of destruction and prompted the ...
News
1 week ago

Heavy rain hits China’s flood-stricken Guizhou for second time in a week

Heavy rain struck China's southwestern Guizhou province again on Saturday, half-submerging the flood-stricken riverside city of Rongjiang for a ...
News
1 week ago

IN PICS | China's Guangxi hit by floodwater from upstream province

Towns and villages by a major river in China's Guangxi lay half-submerged as floodwaters from a province upstream roared into the mountainous region, ...
News
1 week ago

China warns of extensive flooding after heavy rain

Chinese authorities have warned of flash floods and swift currents in mountainous areas in the eastern, central, southern and southwestern regions of ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'A beautiful soul': South African Paige Bell murdered on luxury yacht in ... South Africa
  2. How to exchange old Big Five R200 banknotes South Africa
  3. Malusi Gigaba loses court bid to block airing of former wife's TV interview South Africa
  4. Mom and brother got the good news first as Potch man bags R8.9m jackpot South Africa
  5. SPCA lodges criminal complaint against Mossel Bay municipality South Africa

Latest Videos

Flash Flood Destroys Nepal-China Friendship Bridge | 18 Missing in Rasuwagadi | ...
Brazil's Lula pledges retaliation to Trump tariffs | REUTERS