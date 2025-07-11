World

Trump administration backs away from abolishing Fema: Washington Post

11 July 2025 - 13:30 By Reuters
No official action is being taken to wind down the federal emergecy management agency in the US. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Jon Cherry

US President Donald Trump has backed away from abolishing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema), the Washington Post reported on Friday.

No official action is being taken to wind down Fema, and changes in the agency will probably amount to a "rebranding" that will emphasise state leaders' roles in disaster response, the newspaper said, citing a senior White House official.

