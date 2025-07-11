US President Donald Trump has backed away from abolishing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema), the Washington Post reported on Friday.
No official action is being taken to wind down Fema, and changes in the agency will probably amount to a "rebranding" that will emphasise state leaders' roles in disaster response, the newspaper said, citing a senior White House official.
Trump administration backs away from abolishing Fema: Washington Post
Image: REUTERS/Jon Cherry
